FB Video: Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott optimistic about return of college football

Ryan Kostecka

On Wednesday afternoon, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott was one of of the 10 FBS conference commissioners, and including Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, had a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence. 

While the details of that conversation aren't known to the general public, according to Scott, there is definitely reason for "optimism" that the college football season will return on time.

“There’s a lot of talk right now about the NFL coming back and sports coming back, but college sports is different on several different levels, but fundamentally because these are student-athletes that are also students and a part of a broader university community,” Scott said on The James Crepea Show on 1050/95.7 - Fox Sports Eugene on Wednesday night. “First and foremost, our campuses have to determine that it is safe and appropriate for students and staff to be back on campus, in the dorms, in the dining halls, hopefully in the classrooms to support the students. If they determine that it is safe for some population of students to be back, then I think we can start thinking about student-athletes and them being able to practice and get ready for competition.”

According to Scott and other commissioners, they would like to start making some decisions regarding the upcoming season towards the end of May and would love to start to see changes to the social-distancing guidelines going on throughout our country right now.

One thing that needs to be done in order for college football to resume is that colleges and universities have to be open for the fall term. If schools are open during the fall, college football has a high chance of being played — but whether or not fans will be in attendance is a totally different discussion that will be played out over the coming months.

Football

Video: According to some, the reality is that sports aren't coming back anytime soon

Everyone wants sports to come back sooner rather than later, and there's been discussions from the professional leagues that that may actually be the case. But according to some, the reality is that sports aren't coming back anytime soon

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah running back Zack Moss will go down as one of the best to ever play for the Utes

It was a career worth memorializing as Utah running back Zack Moss now owns six school records and tied two others. He'll go down as one of the best to ever carry the ball for the Utes, and he owes a knee injury as his blessing in disguise

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Football may be coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium — but it's not what you may think

The sports world is in dire need of some action, but with the college football season still in jeopardy, what does that mean for Utah fans? Well they may not able to watch the Utes but there's a contingency plan to bring another team to Rice-Eccles Stadium

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Dr. Fauci believes sports can resume in the summer

There might finally be hope at the end of the tunnel, and it's coming from one of the worldwide leaders in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Fauci believes that sports could be returning this summer, but only under certain conditions to begin with

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson still underrated despite being a star for the Utes

Utah's defense was among the best in the country last year, and for good reason considering 6, if not 7, players could be taken in the upcoming NFL draft. But best among them is cornerback Jaylon Johnson, a player still underrated in my opinion

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson continues to see his NFL draft stock rise

The NFL draft may be just over a week away but Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson continues to see his draft stork rise despite his inability to shine in front of NFL GM's and scouts

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Upcoming NFL draft will be a welcome distraction

For the past month, we've lived in a society where sports have been nonexistent. But come April 23 a sense of normalcy will return, although in just the slightest of manners, when the NFL draft begins virtually.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Does 2020 class set a record for most Utes drafted into the NFL?

Back in 2017, and headlined by No. 20 overall pick Garett Bolles, Utah had a record eight Utes taken in the NFL draft. The 2020 class, headlined by CB Jaylon Johnson, is just as talented and could potentially break that 2017 record

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Judge reduces bail for ex-Utah WR charged with rape, sexual assault of women

According to reports, a judge has significantly reduced the amount of bail for Terrell Perriman, the former University of Utah football player charged with raping a teen girl and sexually assaulting two other women.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: SI All-American's John Garcia breaks down Peter Costelli commitment to Utah Utes

According to Sports Illustrated All-American director John Garcia, Mission Viejo HS Peter Costelli's commitment to Utah was a huge one for the Utes. Costelli is widely regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation and could have massive impact on Utah's future

Ryan Kostecka