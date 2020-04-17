FB Video: Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott optimistic about return of college football

On Wednesday afternoon, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott was one of of the 10 FBS conference commissioners, and including Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, had a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence.

While the details of that conversation aren't known to the general public, according to Scott, there is definitely reason for "optimism" that the college football season will return on time.

“There’s a lot of talk right now about the NFL coming back and sports coming back, but college sports is different on several different levels, but fundamentally because these are student-athletes that are also students and a part of a broader university community,” Scott said on The James Crepea Show on 1050/95.7 - Fox Sports Eugene on Wednesday night. “First and foremost, our campuses have to determine that it is safe and appropriate for students and staff to be back on campus, in the dorms, in the dining halls, hopefully in the classrooms to support the students. If they determine that it is safe for some population of students to be back, then I think we can start thinking about student-athletes and them being able to practice and get ready for competition.”

According to Scott and other commissioners, they would like to start making some decisions regarding the upcoming season towards the end of May and would love to start to see changes to the social-distancing guidelines going on throughout our country right now.

One thing that needs to be done in order for college football to resume is that colleges and universities have to be open for the fall term. If schools are open during the fall, college football has a high chance of being played — but whether or not fans will be in attendance is a totally different discussion that will be played out over the coming months.