FB Video: Utah putting in work during the offseason

It's been a successful decade for the Utah football team.

More often than not, when the college football season rolls around and the Utes line up for a game, they're often the more physical team on the field. The Utes also know that that sort of physicality isn't built overnight — it's built over a long period of time.

With spring practice right around the corner, the Utes are already hard at work trying to learn from last season's mistakes. This upcoming season, Utah wants to leave no doubt who the most physical team on the field is — and that work has already started.