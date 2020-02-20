AllUtes
FB Video: Utah putting in work during the offseason

Ryan Kostecka

It's been a successful decade for the Utah football team. 

More often than not, when the college football season rolls around and the Utes line up for a game, they're often the more physical team on the field. The Utes also know that that sort of physicality isn't built overnight — it's built over a long period of time.

With spring practice right around the corner, the Utes are already hard at work trying to learn from last season's mistakes. This upcoming season, Utah wants to leave no doubt who the most physical team on the field is — and that work has already started.

WBB Video: Daneesha Provo reflects on her career

Now a senior, what would Daneesha Provo have tell her younger self now that she's been a Ute for the past three years?

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Utah announces home-and-home with LSU

Beginning in 2031, Utah and LSU will meet on the gridiron in back-to-back years for a home-and-home series

Ryan Kostecka

WBB Video: Kiana Moore reflects on her career

Now a senior, what would Kiana Moore have tell her freshman self now that she's been a Ute for the past four years?

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah can't contain No. 14. Oregon in loss

Utah finally found its groove offensively on the road, but Oregon couldn't miss from beyond the arc and handed the Utes an 80-62 loss

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Utes come up short against Cal

After battling back from a double-digit halftime deficit, Utah eventually comes up just short in 88-74 loss to the Golden Bears

Ryan Kostecka

BSB Video: Utah's Shea Kramer on the win

After Shea Kramer's four-hit, six-RBI day, Utah secured its first win of the season with a 15-8 victory over UC Davis on Saturday

Ryan Kostecka

SB: Utah recovers with victory over Colorado State

After suffering two heart-breaking losses on Friday, the Utes rebounded with a 3-0 victory over Colorado State

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah blasted by the Beavers

Utah fails to build on two-game winning streak, struggles against Oregon State on Thursday night

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Utes fall at home to Stanford

Despite the early lead, Utah fails to capitalize and gets taken down 97-64 to the No. 8 Cardinal

Ryan Kostecka

SB: Utah suffers first two losses in heart-breaking fashion

On day two of the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, Utah takes losses to No. 6 Texas and No. 12 Tennessee in brutal fashion

Ryan Kostecka