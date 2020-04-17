AllUtes
FB Video: Utah running back Zack Moss will go down as one of the best to ever play for the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

There was a slight chance that Utah running back Zack Moss wasn't going to return for his senior season, and who could blame him.

Through nine games during the 2018 season, Moss was on an absolute tear by averaging 121.8 rushing yards per game and 11 touchdowns on the season. That average would've placed Moss sixth in the nation that year for rushing yards per game.

He was on a particular tear in his final six games, all against Pac-12 competition, by averaging 134.8 rushing yards per game and eight touchdowns — which would've made him fourth in the nation.

Those numbers, combined with Moss' exceptional talent surely would've gotten him looks in the 2019 NFL draft as a potential first or second-rounder if he was to declare early. It would've been a smart decision considering how high his stock was and he wouldn't have had to worry about another year's worth of wear and tear on his body.

Alas, that wasn't the plan for Moss. 

A knee injury suffered through a freak accident climbing into bed resulted in season-ending surgery — thus setting the stage for Moss' return.

Following that return, as a senior Moss had the best season by a Utah running back in program history. He ran for 1,416 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to being named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a second-team AP All-American.

It's safe to say that Moss' decision to return to Utah for his senior turned out to be a good one, and how his injury might've been a blessing in disguise.

Football

FB Video: Football may be coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium — but it's not what you may think

The sports world is in dire need of some action, but with the college football season still in jeopardy, what does that mean for Utah fans? Well they may not able to watch the Utes but there's a contingency plan to bring another team to Rice-Eccles Stadium

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Dr. Fauci believes sports can resume in the summer

There might finally be hope at the end of the tunnel, and it's coming from one of the worldwide leaders in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Fauci believes that sports could be returning this summer, but only under certain conditions to begin with

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson still underrated despite being a star for the Utes

Utah's defense was among the best in the country last year, and for good reason considering 6, if not 7, players could be taken in the upcoming NFL draft. But best among them is cornerback Jaylon Johnson, a player still underrated in my opinion

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson continues to see his NFL draft stock rise

The NFL draft may be just over a week away but Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson continues to see his draft stork rise despite his inability to shine in front of NFL GM's and scouts

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Upcoming NFL draft will be a welcome distraction

For the past month, we've lived in a society where sports have been nonexistent. But come April 23 a sense of normalcy will return, although in just the slightest of manners, when the NFL draft begins virtually.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Does 2020 class set a record for most Utes drafted into the NFL?

Back in 2017, and headlined by No. 20 overall pick Garett Bolles, Utah had a record eight Utes taken in the NFL draft. The 2020 class, headlined by CB Jaylon Johnson, is just as talented and could potentially break that 2017 record

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Judge reduces bail for ex-Utah WR charged with rape, sexual assault of women

According to reports, a judge has significantly reduced the amount of bail for Terrell Perriman, the former University of Utah football player charged with raping a teen girl and sexually assaulting two other women.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: SI All-American's John Garcia breaks down Peter Costelli commitment to Utah Utes

According to Sports Illustrated All-American director John Garcia, Mission Viejo HS Peter Costelli's commitment to Utah was a huge one for the Utes. Costelli is widely regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation and could have massive impact on Utah's future

Ryan Kostecka

Video: NBA looking at a 25-day window in order to return to action

Before we can see the NBA resume for the final part of its season, there must be a 25-day window — eleven days of individual workouts followed by a two-week training camp — that takes place first so the athletes can get back into the competitive landscape.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: What are the logistics for the upcoming NFL draft?

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing life, the 2020 draft is to be held under special circumstances in a drastically different format. From basements to home offices throughout the country, the NFL draft will be done virtually for the first time ever

Ryan Kostecka