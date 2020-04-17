FB Video: Utah running back Zack Moss will go down as one of the best to ever play for the Utes

There was a slight chance that Utah running back Zack Moss wasn't going to return for his senior season, and who could blame him.

Through nine games during the 2018 season, Moss was on an absolute tear by averaging 121.8 rushing yards per game and 11 touchdowns on the season. That average would've placed Moss sixth in the nation that year for rushing yards per game.

He was on a particular tear in his final six games, all against Pac-12 competition, by averaging 134.8 rushing yards per game and eight touchdowns — which would've made him fourth in the nation.

Those numbers, combined with Moss' exceptional talent surely would've gotten him looks in the 2019 NFL draft as a potential first or second-rounder if he was to declare early. It would've been a smart decision considering how high his stock was and he wouldn't have had to worry about another year's worth of wear and tear on his body.

Alas, that wasn't the plan for Moss.

A knee injury suffered through a freak accident climbing into bed resulted in season-ending surgery — thus setting the stage for Moss' return.

Following that return, as a senior Moss had the best season by a Utah running back in program history. He ran for 1,416 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to being named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a second-team AP All-American.

It's safe to say that Moss' decision to return to Utah for his senior turned out to be a good one, and how his injury might've been a blessing in disguise.