Five Utah freshmen to watch in 2022

With the 2022 football season just a little more than a month away, Utah's promising freshmen class is about to experience their first full season of college football. While not everyone will see the field in their initial year in Salt Lake City, there are several who will and a few that have an opportunity to be notable contributors this season.

The following is a list of several freshman to keep an eye on in 2022.

5. Tao Johnson, WR

After being recruited as an athlete that could either play safety or receiver, Johnson has been moved to the receiver position and should have a very bright career there.

Coming out of a high school, Johnson was a multi-sport athlete who excelled in football, basketball and track & field. In just his first season of track, Johnson won the Idaho 5A 100-meter title with a time 10.82 seconds. He's also recorded a personal best of 10.62 and long jumped a respectable 22'11.5.

While he did play quarterback for his high school squad, Johnson is an explosive athlete with great speed, acceleration and agility that will help him transition and become a solid receiver.

Given the state of the receiving room and their need for contributions outside of Devaughn Vele and Solomon Enis, it is possible that Johnson may just see a few reps here and there. However, what will be most interesting is how Johnson develops in his first season with the program. Depending on how quickly he can develop his technique and learn the playbook, Johnson could become a staple of the receiving core in the years to come.

4. Sidney Mbanasor, WR

Despite being listed as a tight end in his recruitment, Sidney Mbanasor has joined the University of Utah as a wide receiver and has already begun to turn some heads in just a short time.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Mbanasor not only presents a big target with a massive catch radius, but he's also got the speed to go along with it. Last year, Mbanasor recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.55 at a summer camp.

As previously mentioned, the receiving room will be looking for contributions outside of their two primary receivers which may lead to some of the freshman seeing reps. While it may not be many and development will also be something to watch for with Mbanasor, according to sources, Mbanasor has looked incredible in recent workouts and possesses a ton of potential.

3. Justin Medlock, LB

Justin Medlock, Utah — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Continuing to deepen the linebacker room, Justin Medlock is another college ready defender who will be looking to contribute as soon as possible. During his high school senior season, Melock registered 97 total tackles, 12 for a loss and 3.5 sacks. He also added two pass break-ups and a forced fumble during the same season. For his efforts, Medlock was a finalist for the Whataburger Super Team, earned all-district first-team honors during his sophomore year and helped his high school team reach the Class 5A Division I regional semifinal in 2021.

Standing six feet tall, Medlock is a highly talented defender and one that appears to be college ready. In addition to adequate size and athleticism, what makes Medlock truly special is his nose for the football and ability to make the right reads in order to put himself in the best spot to make a play. Combined with his vicious physicality at the line of scrimmage, ability to effectively shed blockers and willingness to pursue ball carriers, Medlock will be a great addition to Utah’s relentless defense.

While Utah's linebacker room is overflowing with talent and depth, Medlock should see the field this fall. Even though he wont be starting, Medlock could find himself at No. 3 or 4 on depth chart and will see some time when he subs in and in certain packages. On field development will be key for this young defender as he possesses the potential to be a staple of the linebacker core in the years to come.

2. Jaylon Glover, RB

Jaylon Glover, Utah — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Jaylon Glover is a runaway train of offense with all gas and no breaks. In his four high school seasons, Glover registered an impressive 6,400 yards on 823 carries (7.8 average) and 83 touchdowns. Capped off with a career-high 2,073 yards and 26 touchdowns during his senior year, Glover was named Florida’s Mr. Football in 2021.

What makes Glover truly special are his impressive bursts and sheer power which allow him to explode for big plays whenever a seam is opened. Glover also possesses a high level of instinct, elite ability to change direction and solid awareness which allows him to effectively navigate the trenches and burn defenses for their mistakes.

Having watched Glover closely during multiple practices and scrimmages during spring, this kid is the real deal. He looks 100% confident and comfortable in his position and shows zero signs of hesitation or uncertainty. If he can continue to build on what he did during camp, it would be a surprise to not see him as the No. 2 back this season and eventually, Thomas' successor.

Simply put, the coaches are incredibly high on Glover and he's got a chance to compete for the No. 2 reps in just his first year.

1. Lander Barton, LB

Lander Barton, Utah — Jeffrey Bennett, Sports Illustrated Utah.

While the 2022 recruiting class is absolutely overflowing with talent, hometown hero Lander Barton is the most impressive talent of the entire class. Barton is very instinctual, often finding himself at the end of nearly every defensive play, demonstrated by his 122 total tackles during the 2021 campaign (11.1 average, finished third in 5A for the state of Utah). He also tallied eight sacks and two interceptions during the same season. For his efforts he was named a High School All-American, two-time all-state first team selection, two-time all-region first team and earned region MVP in 2020.

At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Barton has the size, frame, and length to excel at the linebacker position at the Power Five Level. He has superior arm length which he greatly utilizes to shed blockers, make tackles, and break up passes. Barton has great athleticism for the position, showing strong bursts, great hands to shed blockers, and a punishing physicality to make tackles and finish off plays.

Despite his young age and just barely graduating from Brighton High School, Barton has already shown he can compete on the college stage at an elite level.

Right from the beginning of spring ball, Barton caught the eyes of the coaching staff, including Head Coach Kyle Whittingham who was impressed with his performance but not surprised after what they had seen from him during his recruiting process.

“When you consider that he should still be in high school right now, it's pretty amazing what he's doing. But it's no surprise. He's got all the tools. When we recruited him, we felt we knew exactly what we were getting…there's nothing that is surprising us. But it is pretty impressive that he is doing what he is doing at such an early stage,” Whittingham said.

Overall, Barton appears to be in great shape to fulfill a starting role for the Utah defense. Despite being so young, Barton is simply a different breed and is poised for a great initial campaign, and a special career at Utah.

