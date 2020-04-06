FB: Eric Weddle named to NFL's all-decade team

On February 6, Eric Weddle had an announcement to make.

After 13 years as a safety in the NFL, six of which resulted in being named to the Pro Bowl, Weddle decided to hang up the cleats and call it a career.

Never the biggest, strongest or most-athletic guy out on the field, Weddle was known for his tenacity, toughness and intelligence. He parlayed those traits into being selected in the second round of the 2007 NFL draft by the then-named San Diego Chargers — which culminated in 13 NFL seasons and five all-Pro teams.

But even though he's retired and spending more time with the family, the accolades keep coming in.

Weddle was named to the NFL's all-decade team for the 2010's, as announced by the NFL on Monday afternoon.

His career stats are nothing short of sensational...

*210 career games

*1,235 tackles

*30 interceptions

*103 passes defended

*11.5 sacks

*41 tackles for loss

*5 touchdowns

*8 forced fumbles

*7 fumble recoveries

Almost a for-sure lock for the Hall of Fame once he becomes eligible, Weddle, 35, began his career in 2007 with nine consecutive seasons with the Chargers.

Then an ugly divorce in which the Chargers disrespected and mistreated their best defensive player, Weddle left and went to join the Baltimore Ravens from 2016-18. He then spent this past season with the Los Angeles Rams, where he finished with 108 tackles and four passes defended.

Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) talks with Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle (32) after their game in a AFC Wild Card playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers won 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports.

Weddle truly made a name for himself in his second season as a pro, recording a career-high 127 tackles.

But his two best seasons came in 2011 and 2014 with the Chargers when he was named first-team all-Pro. In 2011, he finished with just 88 tackles, but added 11 passes defended and a career-high seven interceptions.

Known for his famous beard and getting ice cream with his family, Weddle is now enjoying time with his family and watching his kids grow up.