AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB: Eric Weddle named to NFL's all-decade team

Ryan Kostecka

On February 6, Eric Weddle had an announcement to make.

After 13 years as a safety in the NFL, six of which resulted in being named to the Pro Bowl, Weddle decided to hang up the cleats and call it a career.

Never the biggest, strongest or most-athletic guy out on the field, Weddle was known for his tenacity, toughness and intelligence. He parlayed those traits into being selected in the second round of the 2007 NFL draft by the then-named San Diego Chargers — which culminated in 13 NFL seasons and five all-Pro teams.

But even though he's retired and spending more time with the family, the accolades keep coming in.

Weddle was named to the NFL's all-decade team for the 2010's, as announced by the NFL on Monday afternoon.

His career stats are nothing short of sensational...
*210 career games
*1,235 tackles
*30 interceptions
*103 passes defended
*11.5 sacks
*41 tackles for loss
*5 touchdowns
*8 forced fumbles
*7 fumble recoveries

Almost a for-sure lock for the Hall of Fame once he becomes eligible, Weddle, 35, began his career in 2007 with nine consecutive seasons with the Chargers. 

Then an ugly divorce in which the Chargers disrespected and mistreated their best defensive player, Weddle left and went to join the Baltimore Ravens from 2016-18. He then spent this past season with the Los Angeles Rams, where he finished with 108 tackles and four passes defended.

USATSI_11951710
Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) talks with Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle (32) after their game in a AFC Wild Card playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers won 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports.

Weddle truly made a name for himself in his second season as a pro, recording a career-high 127 tackles.

But his two best seasons came in 2011 and 2014 with the Chargers when he was named first-team all-Pro. In 2011, he finished with just 88 tackles, but added 11 passes defended and a career-high seven interceptions.

Known for his famous beard and getting ice cream with his family, Weddle is now enjoying time with his family and watching his kids grow up.

USATSI_11529365
Oct 14, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle (32) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: First modern Olympic Games kicked off 124 years ago on April 6

The sports landscape today has robbed nearly 1,000 athletes of winning an Olympic medal this year — but 124 years ago, someone could walk off the street and win gold

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Former Utah LB Francis Bernard just wants a shot at the NFL

After an up-and-down college career, linebacker Francis Bernard found himself a home in the middle of the Utah defense as an all-Pac-12 performer

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: KUTV recaps Utah's journey to '98 national championship game

It didn't end the way Utah was hoping, but their journey to the national championship game in 1998 as a No. 3 seed was something special

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Record-tying eight Utes expected to be taken in this mock draft

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, eight Utes are expected to be drafted in the upcoming NFL draft — seven defensive starters and one offensive player

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Former Utah star Michael Doleac best college player to wear No. 51

According to a recent article on the Athletic, former Utah big man Michael Doleac is the best college basketball player in history to wear No. 51.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah DC Morgan Scalley breaks down Terrell Burgess

According to Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, former Ute Terrell Burgess is one of the most versatile defenders available in this year's NFL draft

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Former Utah WR Demari Simpkins ready for the NFL

Arguably the least known member of the "Hallandale Trio", former Utah WR Demari Simpkins has the skillset and athleticism to make it in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Former Utah WR Tim Patrick's season highlights with Denver

Former Utah WR Tim Patrick stepped up when Denver needed him most in the final seven games of the 2019 season — and now he's ready for a bigger role

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Former Utah DB Jaylon Johnson is ready to take the next step

After surgery on March 4 to repair a torn labrum — suffered this past season — former Utah DB Jaylon Johnson is poised to be the first Ute taken in the upcoming NFL Draft

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Former Utah kicker Matt Gay chats with KUTV's Dave Fox

As former Utah kicker Matt Gay prepares for the upcoming NFL season, he breaks it down on being Tom Brady's new teammate and how he's surviving COVID-19

Ryan Kostecka