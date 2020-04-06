AllUtes
FB Video: Former Utah LB Francis Bernard has earned a shot at the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

It's was quite the journey before Francis Bernard finally found a home.

Before emerging as a potential NFL-caliber linebacker, Bernard was a two-way star at Herriman High School. He received a scholarship from BYU but before becoming a Cougar, Bernard served his two-year, LDS mission in Atlanta.

While at BYU, Bernard found success on the other side of the ball as a running back — totaling 52 carries for 334 yards (6.4 ypc) and seven touchdowns on the ground and 17 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman.

For whatever reason, Bernard was moved to the other side of the ball the following season, where he found success at the linebacker after totaling 80 tackles (5.5 for loss) two sacks, three interceptions and three pass breakups.

But he found trouble towards the end of the year, which derailed his career as a Cougar and forced him to look for a new home elsewhere — where he ultimately settled on traveling 45 minutes north to become a Ute.

He played in 12 games as a junior before earning the starting role as a senior — where he amassed 85 tackles (7.5 for loss) and two interceptions and was named to all-Pac-12 first team.

Checking in at 6-foot, 234 pounds, Bernard posted decent combine numbers...
40-yard dash = 4.81 seconds
Bench Press = 19 reps
Vertical Jump = 32.5''
Broad Jump = 120''

While not an athletic specimen, Bernard thrives on his instincts and intelligence as a player to dissect and makes plays quickly. He also plays faster than his 40-time would suggest... which is key for NFL evaluators to see on film.

Some mock drafts have Bernard being taken as early as the fifth round while some have him going undrafted altogether. Regardless, Bernard just wants his shot at the league.

Video courtesy of Francis Bernard Twitter account

