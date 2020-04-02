FB Video: Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley dazzles at unofficial pro day

Former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley didn't get the opportunity to participate at the NFL combine — and with COVID-19 shutting down athletics throughout the country, there was no pro day held at the University.

For Huntley, both of those were a problem — so he needed to find a way to show NFL scouts what he's capable of. NFL agent Yossi Behar tweeted out a video on showcasing Huntley participating at an unofficial pro day on Monday, March 30.

And his numbers were impressive...

Height: 6'1" 3/4

Weight: 207

40-yard dash: 4.56

Shuttle: 4.31

Vertical jump: 43.5"

Broad jump: 10'8.5"

3-cone drill: 6.84

His numbers in the 40, shuttle and 3-cone all would've been the top times posted by a quarterback at the combine, while his jumping numbers showed how explosive and powerful he is as an athlete.

Huntley broke out this past year, throwing for 19 touchdowns to 4 interceptions with school records of a 73% completion percentage and a 177.5 passer rating. He was named a first-team all-Pac-12 over former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (widely considered a top-6 pick in the upcoming draft) and a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award.

Video courtesy of Yossi Behar Twitter