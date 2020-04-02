FB Video: Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley dazzles at unofficial pro day
Ryan Kostecka
Former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley didn't get the opportunity to participate at the NFL combine — and with COVID-19 shutting down athletics throughout the country, there was no pro day held at the University.
For Huntley, both of those were a problem — so he needed to find a way to show NFL scouts what he's capable of. NFL agent Yossi Behar tweeted out a video on showcasing Huntley participating at an unofficial pro day on Monday, March 30.
And his numbers were impressive...
Height: 6'1" 3/4
Weight: 207
40-yard dash: 4.56
Shuttle: 4.31
Vertical jump: 43.5"
Broad jump: 10'8.5"
3-cone drill: 6.84
His numbers in the 40, shuttle and 3-cone all would've been the top times posted by a quarterback at the combine, while his jumping numbers showed how explosive and powerful he is as an athlete.
Huntley broke out this past year, throwing for 19 touchdowns to 4 interceptions with school records of a 73% completion percentage and a 177.5 passer rating. He was named a first-team all-Pac-12 over former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (widely considered a top-6 pick in the upcoming draft) and a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award.
Video courtesy of Yossi Behar Twitter