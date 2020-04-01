AllUtes
FB Video: Former Utah Ute Terrell Burgess discusses NFL prep

Ryan Kostecka

It hasn't been easy for former Utah's Terrell Burgess.

The safety was part of Utes' secondary that was among the best in the nation, with four players — Julian Blackmon, Javelin Guidry and Jaylon Johnson — all expected to be drafted into the NFL. 

But with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most of the country, including colleges' pro days, the former Ute was among those trying to find ways to not only stay in shape for the NFL, but prove he was worthy of a selection.

In a special segment with KUSI-San Diego sports reporter Maddison Sinclair, Burgess broke down his NFL draft prep and what he's been doing to stay ready for when his name is called during the draft.

Video courtesy of KUSI-San Diego Twitter

Pac-12 extends suspension of spring sports and activities

It just keeps getting worse as the Pac-12 announced that all spring sports and activities are suspended to a later date — football now in jeopardy

Ryan Kostecka

NCAA grants extra-year of eligibility to all spring-sport athletes

With COVID-19 taking away so much in this world, the NCAA announced on Monday, March 30 that all spring-sport athletes would be given an extra year of eligibility

Ryan Kostecka

Video: NCAA grants extra year of eligibility

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg breaks down the NCAA's decision to grant an extra year of eligibility to all spring-sport athletes

Ryan Kostecka

Part 1 Video: Utah AD Mark Harlan speaks on KUTV

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan sits down with KUTV's David James to discuss what the loss of the NCAA Tournament means, among other topics

Ryan Kostecka

Video: University of Utah will overcome

In this trying time in all of our lives, the University of Utah released a video on its official twitter account about how we will all overcome this unprecedented time

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Coming soon is the Ken Garff Performance Zone

Construction has officially began on the new Ken Garff Performance Zone, which will be placed at the south end of Rice-Eccles Stadium

Ryan Kostecka

Robert "Bob" Garff passes away due to COVID-19 pandemic

Generous Utah donator Robert Garff passed away on Sunday, March 29 due to complications of the COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Kostecka

WBB Video: Utah brings the laughter with bloopers

Everyone could use a good laugh right now. ... And the Utah women's basketball team has us all covered

Ryan Kostecka

Gym Video: Red Rocks share a special message

In a trying time for our country right now, the Utah gymnastics team shared an inspiring video to help us navigate our way through

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Former Utah RB Zack Moss runs the 40

After a dismal showing at the NFL combine in the 40-yard dash, in which he ran with a sore hamstring, Zack Moss redeemed himself with a private showing

Ryan Kostecka