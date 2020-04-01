FB Video: Former Utah Ute Terrell Burgess discusses NFL prep

It hasn't been easy for former Utah's Terrell Burgess.

The safety was part of Utes' secondary that was among the best in the nation, with four players — Julian Blackmon, Javelin Guidry and Jaylon Johnson — all expected to be drafted into the NFL.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most of the country, including colleges' pro days, the former Ute was among those trying to find ways to not only stay in shape for the NFL, but prove he was worthy of a selection.

In a special segment with KUSI-San Diego sports reporter Maddison Sinclair, Burgess broke down his NFL draft prep and what he's been doing to stay ready for when his name is called during the draft.

Video courtesy of KUSI-San Diego Twitter