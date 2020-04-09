FB Video: Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss officially cleared medically

Thursday was a good day for the future of Utah running back Zack Moss.

After sustaining a 2018 knee injury that required surgery, there were questions regarding Moss' durability and his overall health following the surgery done by Dr. Arthur Ting. So when the NFL combine came at the end of February, NFL GM's and scouts made sure that Moss was and his "balky" knee were severely scoped out.

According to Moss' agent Jamal Tooson, it just came out on Thursday that he was given a full clean bill of health after clearing all medicals at the combine.

This is big news for Moss considering he was considered a potential second round draft pick — but more likely to be taken in the third round. This clean bill of health has the potential to change that as Moss has all of that attributes to succeed in the NFL.

He finished with 4,067 yards on 712 carries and 38 touchdowns in his four years — adding 66 catches for 685 yards and three scores.

He went from little-used freshman to somebody who took over the starting role as a sophomore and all he did was produce. In each of his three remaining seasons, Moss rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year.

After tweaking a hamstring at the combine, Moss clocked in a 4.65 second 40-yard dash time — dismal considering his potential. He then clocked in a 4.52 time about a month later, with splits of 1.6, 2.63 and 3.61 every 10 yards.