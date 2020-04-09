AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB Video: Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss officially cleared medically

Ryan Kostecka

Thursday was a good day for the future of Utah running back Zack Moss.

After sustaining a 2018 knee injury that required surgery, there were questions regarding Moss' durability and his overall health following the surgery done by Dr. Arthur Ting. So when the NFL combine came at the end of February, NFL GM's and scouts made sure that Moss was and his "balky" knee were severely scoped out.

According to Moss' agent Jamal Tooson, it just came out on Thursday that he was given a full clean bill of health after clearing all medicals at the combine.

This is big news for Moss considering he was considered a potential second round draft pick — but more likely to be taken in the third round. This clean bill of health has the potential to change that as Moss has all of that attributes to succeed in the NFL.

He finished with 4,067 yards on 712 carries and 38 touchdowns in his four years — adding 66 catches for 685 yards and three scores.

He went from little-used freshman to somebody who took over the starting role as a sophomore and all he did was produce. In each of his three remaining seasons, Moss rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year.

After tweaking a hamstring at the combine, Moss clocked in a 4.65 second 40-yard dash time — dismal considering his potential. He then clocked in a 4.52 time about a month later, with splits of 1.6, 2.63 and 3.61 every 10 yards.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FB Video: How the COVID-19 pandemic could shape the college football season

With COVID-19 still wreaking havoc throughout the country, it's not a question of when college football returns but if. And according to multiple coaches and athletic directors throughout the country, it all depends on the timetable for return

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley breaks down linebacker Francis Bernard

Former linebacker Francis Bernard isn't projected to be drafted in very many mock drafts — but Utah Utes defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley thinks that would be a mistake by the entire NFL because Bernard is a "student of the game."

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Utah adds former BYU defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi

Big news for the Utes as former BYU defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi announced on Twitter that he will play out his final two seasons of college football with Utah

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Former Utah Utes safety Eric Weddle college highlights

After an amazing college career that resulted in two All-American nods, former Utah safety Eric Weddle had an NFL career that included six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams. Enjoy his career highlights at Utah that set the stage for being named to the NFL's all-decade team.

Ryan Kostecka

Video: SI's Tom Verducci breaks down MLB in Arizona

After multiple reports stating that Major League Baseball is considering returning to empty ballparks in Arizona, SI's Tom Verducci explains why this is simply "wishful thinking."

Ryan Kostecka

Video: How do the athletes get back into physical condition?

These are unprecedented times but at some point, life will go back to normal and for all sports fans, sports will resume. But how do the athletes get back into peak physical condition to perform at a high level without risking injury?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah RB Zack Moss senior season highlights

Former Utah Ute running back Zack Moss, arguably the best running back in Utah history, is going to make one NFL team very happy when drafted

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Which Utah squad was the best of the decade?

From the 2004 Alex Smith-Urban Meyer combo to the undefeated 2008 team that took down Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, which Utes squad was the best?

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Gach is declaring for the draft — but is it a good move?

Reports state that Utah sophomore Both Gach has declared for the NBA draft — But what does that mean and is it the right move for Gach and Utah?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: With the COVID-19 pandemic happening, is college football still happening?

According to Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde, college football is still looking like a wait-and-see proposition

Ryan Kostecka