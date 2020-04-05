FB Video: Former Utah WR Demari Simpkins ready for the NFL

Zack Moss is arguably the greatest running back in Utah history.As a quarterback, Tyler Huntley is coming off one of the best statistical seasons in Utah history.

Moss and Huntley, combined with wide receiver Demari Simpkins, make up the famed "Hallandale Trio" at Utah.

The three players from Broward County’s Hallandale High in Florida all chose to come west and play for the Utes — and now all are leaving with aspirations of playing in the NFL.

But while Moss and Huntley are household names in NFL circles, Simpkins isn't there yet — but he's a darkhorse who has the skillset and athleticism to make an impact at the next level if he's given a chance.

In Utah's run-heavy offense, Simpkins finished his four-year career with 106 catches for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns — while also adding 43 rushing yards on eight attempts and a touchdown in his senior season.

Listed at 5'11'' and 191 pounds, Simpkins has spent his time before the NFL draft perfecting his route running as his hands, heart and athleticism have never been in question. He'll get a chance, whether as a late-round draft pick or free agent signing, and that's all he needs.

Video courtesy of Demari Simpkins Twitter account