FB Video: Judge reduces bail for ex-Utah WR charged with rape, sexual assault of women

Ryan Kostecka

According to reports, a judge has significantly reduced the amount of bail for Terrell Perriman, the former University of Utah football player charged with raping a teen girl and sexually assaulting two other women.

Perriman, the 20 year-old wide receiver from Miami,  has seen his bail reduced from $750,000 to $50,000 by 3rd District Judge Chelsea Koch. He is expected to post bail and is ordered to home confinement and required him to wear an ankle monitor.

According to  court filings, Perriman’s attorney David Drake argued that his client not only has no criminal history, but he was an excellent during his time with Utah and should not considered a flight risk or danger to the community.

“A $750,000 bail is, in reality, no bail. It is a slam in the face to the concept of innocent until proven guilty,” Drake wrote.

According to an article by Annie Knox of the Deseret News, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said his office had argued against the bail reduction.

“These are very serious allegations. We have three alleged victims,” Gill said. “Our position has never changed, that when it comes to these kinds of violent offenses, we believe this person has been a risk to the community and we don’t believe this is an appropriate release.”

According to court filings, Perriman allegedly held a 17-year-old high school girl at his apartment on Jan. 23, refusing to let her leave and raping her in his apartment in Salt Lake City.

Drake alleged that Perriman is in fact innocent, and that the female went to police after finding out she was not the only person Perriman was dating at that time, Drake also alleges that following the alleged assault, the female texted Perriman multiple times, reportedly told the former Utah player she loved him and took pictures with Perriman smiling in which they are unclothed.

Following the reported incident, two more women have come forward alleging Perriman of sexual assault, one in 2018 and another in Jan. 2019.

Perriman, a redshirt freshman for the Utes, was originally suspended from the team. But following the two other alleged incidents', Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham dismissed Perriman from the team.

Perriman is due back in court June 22.

