FB Video: Mission Viejo HS quarterback Peter Costelli highlights

COVID-19 has caused plenty of issues in the sports world throughout the nation, shutting down seasons and practices among other things.

It's also greatly affected the recruiting cycle when it comes to college athletics. With colleges unable to host players on campus, with their only forms of communication coming via messaging. With that, coaches are unable to get recruits onto campus and pitch them their respective futures.

But in this world of darkness we find ourselves in, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. And for Utah fans, that light has come through in the form of 4-star quarterback Peter Costelli.

Costelli, out of Mission Viejo High School in California, announced his verbal commitment to the Utes on Saturday afternoon, giving Utah it's future signal-caller and somebody to build the 2021 recruiting class around.

Costelli possess true dual-threat capabilities, ranked as the No. 9 dual-threat quarterback in the country and No. 241 overall according to the 247sports composite.

According to ESPN, the 6'3'', 205 pound signal caller is ranked as the No. 18 pocket passer quarterback in the country and No. 244 overall in the ESPN Jr. 300.

Last season as a junior, Costelli threw for 1,992 yards and 23 touchdowns, adding another four touchdowns and 354 yards on the ground. The reason is rushing numbers weren't higher is that his coaches didn't want him running as much so to keep him from injury.

Costelli held multiple big-time offers, including Oregon and reigning national champion LSU, but ultimately his decision came down to Nebraska and Utah. But what proved to be the difference, and actually helped the Utes, was his two visits to Salt Lake City prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.