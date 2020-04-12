AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB Video: Mission Viejo HS quarterback Peter Costelli highlights

Ryan Kostecka

COVID-19 has caused plenty of issues in the sports world throughout the nation, shutting down seasons and practices among other things.

It's also greatly affected the recruiting cycle when it comes to college athletics. With colleges unable to host players on campus, with their only forms of communication coming via messaging. With that, coaches are unable to get recruits onto campus and pitch them their respective futures.

But in this world of darkness we find ourselves in, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. And for Utah fans, that light has come through in the form of 4-star quarterback Peter Costelli.

Costelli, out of Mission Viejo High School in California, announced his verbal commitment to the Utes on Saturday afternoon, giving Utah it's future signal-caller and somebody to build the 2021 recruiting class around.

Costelli possess true dual-threat capabilities, ranked as the No. 9 dual-threat quarterback in the country and No. 241 overall according to the 247sports composite.

According to ESPN, the 6'3'', 205 pound signal caller is ranked as the No. 18 pocket passer quarterback in the country and No. 244 overall in the ESPN Jr. 300.

Last season as a junior, Costelli threw for 1,992 yards and 23 touchdowns, adding another four touchdowns and 354 yards on the ground. The reason is rushing numbers weren't higher is that his coaches didn't want him running as much so to keep him from injury.

Costelli held multiple big-time offers, including Oregon and reigning national champion LSU, but ultimately his decision came down to Nebraska and Utah. But what proved to be the difference, and actually helped the Utes, was his two visits to Salt Lake City prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FB Video: Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley highlights

Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley is a proven winner with athleticism to thrive at the next level. He's made plays in big-time moments while setting multiple school and conference records — so why isn't he getting taken seriously at the NFL level?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Dr. Roto's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, Sports Illustrated's Dr. Roto gives his take on his first mock draft. Not only does he have a top-5 trade, he has one Utah Ute going much earlier than expected

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Which conference will get more picks in the first round the 2020 NFL Draft: Pac-12 or ACC?

With the Big-10, Big-12 and SEC expected to dominate the first round of the NFL draft, which conference between the Pac-12 and ACC will have the most first round selections?

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Utah to continue rivalry with BYU on the court

The hated-rivalry between Utah and BYU will continue for at least four more years on the hardwood. Confirmed by a University of Utah spokesperson, the Utes and Cougars will play games in 2020 and 2022 down in Provo and games in 2021 and 2023 at the Jon M Huntsman Center

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah Utes' Jaylon Johnson and Zack Moss selected to participate in NFL Draft virtually

With the NFL electing to go with a virtual draft, it decided that it was going to invite 58 athletes to participate in the draft virtually as well. Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson and running back Zack Moss were both chosen to participate, placing them among the top-58 prospects available

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Part 2 — Should the College Football Playoff be expanded?

Since its inception in 2014, there have been talks about expanding the college football playoff from 4 teams to 6, 8 or 16. According to a report by Brett McMurphy of the Stadium, 88% of the 112 (out of 130) athletic directors throughout the country are in favor of an expanded college football playoff — with most favoring 8 teams in

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: How many cornerbacks will get drafted in the first round

Jeff Okudah (Ohio State) and CJ Henderson (Florida) are considered the cream of the crop for cornerbacks in the NFL draft — but who follows them as the next best and will they be chosen in the first round?

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak talks with the Pac-12's Andy Katz

Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak spoke with the Pac-12 Network's Andy Katz regarding the state of the program and what the future looks like. Are the Utes a darkhorse contender next season in the Pac-12? Some believe so...

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley breaks down Jaylon Johnson

Former Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson came to the Utes with three goals to complete over three years, and he did just that. Projected as a first or second round pick, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley breaks down what makes Johnson so special

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Should the College Football Playoff be expanded?

According to a report by Brett McMurphy of the Stadium, 88% of the 112 (out of 130) athletic directors throughout the country are in favor of an expanded college football playoff. The favorite seems to be expanding to an eight-team playoff, and I fully support that concept.

Ryan Kostecka