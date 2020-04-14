FB Video: SI All-American's John Garcia breaks down Peter Costelli commitment to Utah Utes

When Peter Costelli committed to the University of Utah on Saturday afternoon, it seemed as if the Utes just picked up a good quarterback for the 2021 class.

But when you dive deeper into Costelli's game, you'll see that the 4-star signal-caller from Mission Viejo High School in California is actually a massive coup for the Utes.

SI All-American director John Garcia joined me for a chat about what Costelli's commitment means to Utah, not only immediately but also in the future of the 2021 class and beyond.

According to ESPN, the 6'3'', 205 pound signal caller is ranked as the No. 18 pocket passer quarterback in the country and No. 244 overall in the ESPN Jr. 300.

Last season as a junior, Costelli threw for 1,992 yards and 23 touchdowns, adding another four touchdowns and 354 yards on the ground. The reason is rushing numbers weren't higher is that his coaches didn't want him running as much so to keep him from injury.

Costelli possess true dual-threat capabilities, ranked as the No. 9 dual-threat quarterback in the country and No. 241 overall according to the 247sports composite.

According to Garcia though, Costelli can't be considered pro-style or dual threat quarterback because he has success in both "styles." Costelli can use his height and frame to stand in the pocket and deliver the ball on time with a strong arm, while also using his sub-11 second 100-meter time to keep plays alive with his legs.

Costelli held multiple big-time offers, including Oregon and reigning national champion LSU, but ultimately his decision came down to Nebraska and Utah. But what proved to be the difference, and actually helped the Utes, was his two visits to Salt Lake City prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.