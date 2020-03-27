FB Video: Utah DB Jaylon Johnson breakdown

When Jaylon Johnson arrived in Utah three years ago, he set himself the goal of leaving for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Not only did Johnson accomplish that goal, he did much more than that. He leaves Utah as one of the top 50 NFL draft prospects, checking in at No. 40 on Sports Illustrated's big board.

Listed at 6-foot, 190, Johnson possess all of the attributes to be a starter on an any NFL roster. He finished his junior season with 36 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

He was consistently matched up in man coverage with no safety help over the top in Utah's defense. His ability to shut down the opposing teams' best receivers were a large part in Utah possessing one of the country's best defenses.

The 2019 all-American reportedly played through a right torn labrum for much of last season, proving his toughness to NFL squads. He had surgery on his shoulder on March 4 and is expected to make a full recovery.