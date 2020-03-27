AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB Video: Utah DB Jaylon Johnson breakdown

Ryan Kostecka

When Jaylon Johnson arrived in Utah three years ago, he set himself the goal of leaving  for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Not only did Johnson accomplish that goal, he did much more than that. He leaves Utah as one of the top 50 NFL draft prospects, checking in at No. 40 on Sports Illustrated's big board.

Listed at 6-foot, 190, Johnson possess all of the attributes to be a starter on an any NFL roster. He finished his junior season with 36 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups. 

He was consistently matched up in man coverage with no safety help over the top in Utah's defense. His ability to shut down the opposing teams' best receivers were a large part in Utah possessing one of the country's best defenses.

The 2019 all-American reportedly played through a right torn labrum for much of last season, proving his toughness to NFL squads. He had surgery on his shoulder on March 4 and is expected to make a full recovery.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gymnastics Video: Highlights of Utah's Kim Tessen

Kim Tessen had a career season on the mat in leading Utah to the Pac-12 Championship — while also being named the Pac-12 Specialist of the Year

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: 2009 Highlights vs. Alabama

Utah announced itself as a premiere program by taking down No. 2 Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl, wrapping up an undefeated season at 13-0

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Washington State DB Bryce Beekman found dead

It was announced on Wednesday morning that Washington State defensive back Bryce Beekman passed away Tuesday night

Ryan Kostecka

Video: The legend of "One Shining Moment" lives on

Across the country, college basketball teams are producing their own "One Shining Moment" montages after the NCAA tournament was canceled

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Former RB Zack Moss projected in the first round of a mock draft

According to Touchdown Wire, a part of USA Today's Sports Network, former Utah running back Zack Moss is projected to be picked in the first round of the NFL draft

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Whittingham addresses the public amidst pandemic

In the great state of Utah, if Kyle Whittingham asks you to do something, it's probably a good idea to do what he's asking

Ryan Kostecka

Video: How to stay active at home

Posted by the University of Utah's Campus Rec Twitter account, here's a quick video on how to stay active without the weights

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Former Utah RB Zack Moss will not stop

In a special video segment, Fox's Andrea Urban goes in depth with former Utah RB Zack Moss and the chasing of his NFL dreams

Ryan Kostecka

2020 Summer Olympics officially postponed

It was announced on Tuesday, March 24 that the 2020 Summer Olympics will be postponed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Utah checks into the top-25 in NCAA preseason rankings

Despite the ugly end to the 2019 season and losing some key parts to the team, Utah is still considered one of the top teams in the nation come 2020

Ryan Kostecka