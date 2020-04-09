FB Video: Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley breaks down linebacker Francis Bernard

Francis Bernard's career in college was like a roller coaster — full of highs and lows but always going at full speed.

He's not stranger to being the underdog. After seeing significant action on on offense as a freshman at BYU, Bernard was moved to the defensive side of the ball and everything changed.

Three years later, he was a senior at Utah and earning all-Pac-12 first-team honors, amassing 85 tackles (7.5 for loss) and two interceptions on the year.

And now the next great challenge is present as Bernard is looking to make it the NFL — but he's listed on very few mock drafts and might have to go the route of an undrafted free agent.

But according to defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, not drafting Bernard would be a mistake. In a game-film breakdown, Scalley details how Bernard is a "student of the game," one of the best Utah has ever had.

Video courtesy of Morgan Scalley Twitter account