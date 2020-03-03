AllUtes
FB Video: Quarterback Cam Rising isn't worried about starting

Ryan Kostecka

When quarterback Cam Rising arrived on Utah's campus a year ago, nobody knew what to expect. 

On one end, the sophomore was one of the better QB prospects in high school and after committing to Texas, redshirted during his freshman season. He was then forced to sit out last season due to transfer rules, meaning that Rising has yet to play a meaningful snap of football in two seasons.

Yet all media could hear about was the talent that Rising possessed while taking part in practices and leading the scout team — so much that Utah decided to move backup QB Jason Shelley to safety before he opted to transfer this upcoming season.

Now Rising finds himself in a heated quarterback battle with fellow transfer Jake Bentley, a former starter at South Carolina.

See and hear what Rising had to say after day one of Utah spring practices — video taken by KSL Sports...

