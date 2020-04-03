FB Video: Utah QB Jake Bentley preparing despite limitations

With spring football being canceled, and no real opportunity to get together before the start of fall camp, Utah is expected to enter fall camp with a major decision to make.

Who will take over for record-setting quarterback Tyler Huntley?

Will it be transfer Cam Rising from Texas, who was the scout team quarterback this past season and drew praise from coaches and players alike? Or will it be graduate transfer Jake Bentley from South Carolina, a 33-game starter in the vaunted SEC?

Regardless of who's chosen to lead the Utes come Sept. 3 against BYU, the choice won't be made because Bentley hasn't worked hard enough.

After recovering from surgery to repair a fractured left foot last season, Bentley is now spending his time focusing on his mechanics and diving into the Utah playbook.

Watch the video above for highlights of what could be the next Utah starting quarterback.

Video courtesy of QB Country Twitter account