FB Video: With the COVID-19 pandemic happening, is college football still happening?

It's not the news anyone was hoping for.

After reports surfaced regarding MLB and the NBA about possibly resuming action in May and/or June, there is no news regarding the upcoming NFL and NCAA football season — which in itself could be considered bad news.

While it's still very early to determine as to whether or not there will be national sports played this year, Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde has looked at the evolving situation regarding college football and believes that, at best, it's still a "wait-and-see proposition."

If MLB and the NBA were to resume action sometime in May, or even June, and do so successfully, that would be a huge boost of confidence for the NFL and college football seeing action.

With the sports world shut down, and the potential season up in the air, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is still doing all the he can to prepare for what he hopes is a season that takes place.

“Well, I’m sure there’s that possibility but right now things are changing daily and we’re just trying to keep up with what’s going on in the moment,” Whittingham said. “But I think there’s absolutely that possibility as much as I hate to say it and our charge right now as a department, as a football staff, is just doing our part to follow the guidelines, the social distancing, that type of thing. But yet still try to maximize what we can do with our players and for our players.”