Former 5-star recruit Micah Hudson set to visit Utah Utes
A few days after Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham mentioned the need for another wide receiver, news broke Thursday that former five-star recruit Micah Hudson will visit the Utes during the annual 22 Forever Game on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Steve Wiltfong of On3 first reported the details about the visit by Hudson, who played at Texas Tech as a freshman last season. He entered the transfer portal and committed to Texas A&M, but coach Mike Elko said earlier this spring that Hudson was no longer with the Aggies.
If Hudson signs with the Utes and is healthy in the fall, he could be an intriguing target for quarterback Devon Dampier, who followed offensive coordinator Jason Beck from New Mexico to Utah.
The 6-foot, 195-pound Hudson was slowed last season by a knee injury that had sidelined him for all of spring ball in 2024. He appeared in eight games and had eight catches for 123 yards.
He had a phenomenal senior season at Lake Belton High in Temple, Texas, with 70 catches for 1,370 yards and 18 touchdowns.
In an interview with On3, Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire indicated that Hudson had a knee injury in high school and lamented how it hurt him once he was in college.
“The injury affected him to where, going through camp, of like how he was progressing and getting caught up and then he really got to where we were like ‘OK, he’s really got his legs beneath him, here we go’ and then he gets hurt again,” McGuire told On3 in December. “And then there’s little things. We’re a play away from him, he’s wide-open if we hit him in the endzone, he catches the game-winner against TCU.
“Does everybody feel the same and everything like that? I do wish, when you go back … that he comes in healthy, that he hadn’t been playing high school football with that kind of knee injury and it would have already been done and he would have been back quicker and stuff like that and I think that would have changed some stuff,” McGuire told On3.
Whittingham was asked earlier in the week what positions the Utes would focus on in the portal and he started his response with, “Probably need another receiver.”
Like everyone else on Saturday, Hudson will see how far the Utes have progressed in installing Beck’s offense, with the dual-threat Dampier leading the way.