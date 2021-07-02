Former All-Pac-12 Center Orlando Umana Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

After injuries derailed nearly all of last season, former center Orlando Umana is leaving Utah and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. It's a tough blow for the Utes offensive line as there's just under two months left before the start of the season

Entering the shortened 2020 season, Utah was set to have massive questions at nearly every position of offense.

The quarterback battle came down to Cam Rising and Jake Bentley. And while Rising got the job, he was subsequently hurt a quarter into the opener and Bentley took over from there — struggling for large parts of the season.

The running back position was expected to feature Devin Brumfield and Jordan Wilmore battling for carries. But the emergence of true freshman Ty Jordan completely changed that narrative — until he tragically passed away Christmas night.

The wide receivers and tight ends — outside of Brant Kuithe — were largely unproven and looking to move the Utes from a one-dimensional power-running offense to versatile and 50-50 attack. Unfortunately the quarterback struggles never allowed the offense to fully get off the ground, literally.

But the one position group that entered the season with the least amount of questions and issues was the offensive line — and that was in large part due to Nick Ford and Orlando Umana.

Courtesy of Utah Athletics

The duo were veteran players capable of playing anywhere on the offensive line and all-Pac-12 nominees. They were expected to pave way for the running backs and give Rising/Bentley all the time in the world needed to make the good throws and keep the offense moving.

But that group was never at full strength as Umana suffered an injury early in the season opener against USC and never returned to the field the rest of the season. Ford took over as the starting center and thrived, which means that he's entering the upcoming season as the started in the middle.

The rest of Utah's offensive line largely outperformed themselves the rest of the season, so all five starters are expected back this year in their same roles.

This means that Umana is the odd man out, and according to reports and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated, is leaving Utah and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

A three-star prospect out of high school, Umana started 26 games for the Utes during his sophomore and junior seasons. He will have no shortage of suitors as he's a proven hog in the middle with all-conference credentials to back up his success.

Interestingly enough, Umana was one of two offensive captains chosen for the 2020 season. But when the Utes returned in the spring to vote for 2021 spring captains, Umana was not chosen — which is very interesting considering his leadership has been praised by coaches and teammates alike ever since he stepped onto campus.

The timing of Umana's transfer is very odd, especially considering the season is just over two months away.

Regardless, Umana will look to finish out his career elsewhere. This means that it looks as if Utah's starting offensive line will be Ford, Jaren Kump, Braeden Daniels, Satatoa Laumea and Simi Moala.

