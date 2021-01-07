Former Utah QB Jake Bentley Chooses South Alabama

After an up-and-down season with Utah, quarterback Jake Bentley is taking advantage of the NCAA's 'super senior' eligibility ruling and will finish out his college career with South Alabama

Jake Bentley will have one more opportunity to finish out his college career the way he wants.

The former Utah quarterback announced via Twitter that he will be suiting for the South Alabama Jaguars this upcoming season. Bentley was given this opportunity after the NCAA ruled that this past season would not count towards eligibility, allowing to comeback for a 'super senior' season.

Bentley will leave Utah after going 3-1 as a starter, leading the Utes to wins over Oregon State, then No. 21 Colorado and Washington State. In the lone loss to Washington, his first career start with the Utes, Bentley helped Utah jump out to a 21-0 halftime lead before falling 24-21 in the end.

He originally didn't earn the starting role to begin the season, instead backup up Cameron Rising. But Rising suffered a season ending shoulder injury on the first play of the second quarter against USC in the season opener, and it was Bentley's job the rest of the way.

On the season, he threw for 882 yards and six touchdowns, completing 62.1% of his passes. He was also a threat in the run game, finishing with 113 yards and one touchdown on 34 carries.

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Jake Bentley (8) passes for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Bentley's career can best be defined as up-and-down, both with the Utes this past season and with South Carolina where he spent the first four years of his college career, playing in just over three of them.

He complied a 19-14 career record in the SEC, leading South Carolina to the Belk Bowl in 2018 and the Outback Bowl in 2017, even taking home MVP honors during the Outback Bowl. He's one of the most prolific passers in Gamecock history, ranking in the top-5 in career completion percentage (.625), career pass completions (626), passing touchdowns (55), career passing yards (7,527) and career total offense (7,670).

He also shows up in big games, throwing for 510 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-35 loss to Clemson during the 2018 season, the same year that the Tigers won the national championship. The 35 points scored by South Carolina were the most the Tigers gave up all season long.

His leadership qualities are apparent, as he was named a captain at South Carolina (beginning his sophomore season) and in his lone season with the Utes.

Dec 12, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Jake Bentley (8) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sportsffd

Bentley will join a South Alabama team that went 4-7 in 2020. He will compete with sophomore Desmond Trotter (1,917 yards, 11 TD's) and junior Chance Lovertich (619 passing yards, 5 TD's) for the starting gig.

