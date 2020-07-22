AllUtes
Former Utah RB Devonta'e Henry-Cole trying to go to Utah State

Ryan Kostecka

Devonta'e Henry-Cole might be having the busiest offseason of any college player within the state of Utah.

First, Henry-Cole elected to transfer out of the Utah football program despite the fact that he was expected to take over the upcoming season's the starters role from the recently departed Zack Moss.

He then settled on BYU, Utah's most-hated rival with a two-word tweet sent out in February. Through an account that is now deleted, Henry-Cole tweeted out "September 3rd," which is when the Utes and Cougars were originally scheduled to play to open the 2020 college football season.

But now reports are starting emerge that Henry-Cole now wants out of his commitment to the Cougars and go with his other finalist, a school that is just over 100 miles north in Utah State.

The move was first reported by Austin Horton and Jake Hatch of 1280 The Zone.

At BYU, it wasn't a sure thing that henry-Cole was going to take over the starter's role as he was expected to battle with Lopini Katoa for the lead back. Sione Finau and Jackson McChesney are also listed among the depth chart and should challenge for playing time and carries.

Nothing is yet official and as BYU has yet to let Henry-Cole out of his national letter of intent with a source telling the Deseret News “apparently there (are) some things still being worked out.”

During his three-year career while at Utah, Henry-Cole consistently battled injuries but still managed to put up 469 total yards and four touchdowns on 90 touches.

“The last couple of years, I just wasn’t happy (at Utah),” Henry-Cole told the Deseret News on March 23. “So I think it was best for me to transfer. I did my four years. I have been a team player. It is my senior year so I want to do what is best for me this coming year.”

USATSI_13678216_168386753_lowres
Nov 16, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes running back Devonta'e Henry-Cole (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against UCLA in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Majchrzak-USA TODAY Sports

Henry-Cole's hopeful transfer to Utah State comes as no surprise when it was announced that his good friend and former Utah teammate quarterback Jason Shelley would be suiting up for Utah State this fall.

Much like his situation at BYU, Henry-Cole isn't guaranteed a starting spot with the Aggies. He will be competing primarily with fellow senior Jaylen Warren, a Doak Walker award watch list candidate, who finished with 569 rushing yards and five touchdowns last year with Utah State.

Regardless of how much Henry-Cole plays for Utah State this upcoming season, it appears that he's finally found his home for his final season of college football.

