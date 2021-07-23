Former Utah Star Marcus Williams Betting On Himself In 2021-22 NFL Season

After failing to reach an agreement with the team who drafted him, the New Orleans Saints, former Utah star safety Marcus Williams will play the upcoming NFL season under the franchise tag before becoming a free agent

He's one of the most unheralded players on one of the NFL's best teams.

Yet for Marcus Williams, he knows exactly what he's worth and isn't going to take a penny less than that.

After failing to reach an agreement with the team who drafted him, the New Orleans Saints, the former Utah star safety will play the upcoming NFL season under the franchise tag before becoming a free agent again this offseason.

The Saints placed their franchise tag on Williams at the beginning of March, giving themselves more time at the opportunity to look up their starting safety for the conceivable future. But according to Rapport's report, a deal wasn't accomplished and Williams will be betting on himself this season in order to lock up a long-term deal next offseason.

Williams is set to make $10.612 million this upcoming season, not a bad haul for somebody drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. But he's more than lived up to his rookie contract for the Saints, starting day one and getting better each and every time out on the field.

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) celebrates as he intercepted the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In his four years with New Orleans (including the postseason), Williams has amassed 285 tackles (211 solo), 33 passes defended, 14 interceptions, two forced fumbles and one touchdown. The Saints have been to the conference all four seasons with Williams, appearing in the NFC title game once and amassing a 3-4 record during that period.

If Williams plays to his potential from the past four seasons, New Orleans could be looking to sign him around that $14-15 million range. That's a hefty price to pay considering their top cornerback Marcus Lattimore (currently making $20 million per year) is entering the past season of his contract and remains one of the top defensive backs in the league.

If Williams and the Saints can't reach an agreement next offseason, look for there to be a lot of suitors aiming to land Williams.

Nov 22, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) intercepts a pass at the end of the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

While with Utah from 2014-16, Williams become one of the Pac-12's premiere defensive players. He amassed 188 tackles, 10 interceptions, seven passes defended and four forced fumbles.

