Former Utah WR Money Parks' younger brother commits to the Utes
Kingston Parks is set to follow in his older brother's footsteps.
The 6-foot-3 wide receiver prospect out of The Oakridge School (Texas) announced Thursday night that he's committed to the Utah football program, just a handful of months after his older brother, Money Parks, completed his college career with the Utes.
Kingston Parks will reportedly be in Salt Lake City this weekend on a visit as Utah takes on Kansas State in its final home game of the regular season on Saturday (2 p.m. MT, ESPN2). He becomes the second high school prospect to commit to the Utes as part of their 2027 class, joining three-star quarterback prospect and the younger brother Utah linebacker Christian Thatcher, Thaddeus Thatcher.
Arizona, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Sacramento State are the only schools that have extended an offer to Kingston Parks, who's listed at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds on his 247Sports profile.
That's about five inches taller and roughly the same weight as his older brother checked in with during his college days, though standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 175 pounds didn't stop Money Parks from recording over 1,000 career receiving yards and starting 24 games for the Utes from 2020-2024.
Money Parks, a former three-star recruit out of Aledo High School, located about 29 miles east of his younger brother's school in the greater Fort Worth, Texas, area, emerged onto the scene as a sophomore in 2022, finishing third on the team behind two future NFL players in Dalton Kincaid (Buffalo Bills) and Devaughn Vele (New Orleans Saints) with 414 receiving yards on 26 receptions.
His career-high 88 receiving yards, including a 57-yard touchdown score, helped propel Utah to a 47-24 victory over USC in the 2022 Pac-12 championship game, clinching the Utes a spot in the Rose Bowl against Penn State.
Money Parks followed up with an even more productive season in 2023, hauling in 31 catches for 293 yards across 13 games played. However a season-ending injury in October 2024 derailed his senior year, limiting him to eight games after a solid start to the season (294 receiving yards and 3 TDs on 21 catches).
Time will tell whether Money Parks' younger brother will carry out the family legacy as a member of the Utes, as more Power Four schools have opportunities to get a closer look at him over the course of his junior and senior years. Kingston Parks has yet to receive a recruiting ranking from 247Sports.