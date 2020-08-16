SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Former Ute Star Lotulelei to opt of 2020 season due to COVID-19

Ryan Kostecka

Star Lotulelei is not going to put himself at risk.

According to a report by NFL Network analyst Mike Garafolo, Lotulelei will be taking a voluntary opt-out for the upcoming season due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has been ravaging the world since March.

Lotulelei, who is the starting defensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills, is the first Bills player to voluntary opt-out for the season. 

He was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft, where he was a starter from day one of his rookie season when he amassed 41 tackles and three sacks that season. Lotulelei then signed a five-year, $50-million contract with the Buffalo Bills in 2018 — he reconstructed his contract this season to make $4.5 million guaranteed before his contract resumes beginning with the 2021 season.

USATSI_11949731_168386753_lowres

With Lotulelei opting out for this upcoming season, it means that 2019 first round draft pick Ed Oliver will have to step in and fill the role of run-stopper for the Bills — who also added Vernon Butler and Quinton Jefferson in the 2020 offseason.

Throughout his professional career, Lotulelei has amassed 169 tackles, 13.5 sacks, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles and one interception — which happened this past season. 

Lotulelei's best season with Utah came during the 2011 campaign when he was a junior — in which he was named to the all-Pac-12 first team and won the Morris Trophy as the league's best defensive lineman. He opted out of the 2012 NFL draft, electing to return for his senior season where he really made a name for himself in NFL circles with a memorable matchup against USC center Khaled Holmes.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Boylen fired as head coach of the Chicago Bulls

Jim Boylen, the former Utah men's basketball head coach, was fired as head coach of the Chicago Bulls after two dismal seasons that both failed after missing the playoffs

Ryan Kostecka

NCAA medical advisors don't think fall sports should be played

According to multiple NCAA medical advisors, they believe that the nation should be focused on controlling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic rather than attempting to have a fall sports season

Ryan Kostecka

NCAA recruiting dead period extended through Sept. 30

Recruiting just got more difficult for Utah as the NCAA announced that the recruiting dead period would be extended through Sept. 30 — this affecting football evaluation periods

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Jeffrey Bassa to announce commitment soon

It's nearly decision time for 3-star safety Jeffrey Bassa, one of Utah's top targets on its board. The local product out of Kearns High School is viewed as a difference-maker at the next level

Ryan Kostecka

NCAA announces no fall championships in 2020; CFP still alive

Announced by NCAA president Mark Emmert on Thursday evening, the NCAA has officially proclaimed that there will be NO fall championships for any sport across its three divisions

Ryan Kostecka

Utah players and coaches with mixed emotions over canceled fall season

When the Pac-12 made its announcement on Tuesday afternoon to cancel the fall sports season, Utah coaches and players took to Twitter to voice their concerns and how they're to attack the next few months

Ryan Kostecka

Utah QB Jake Bentley named to Johnny Unitas preseason award watch list

In just under two years, Utah transfer quarterback Jake Bentley has thrown the ball 30 times in a college football game — but that hasn't stopped the preseason accolades from rolling in

Ryan Kostecka

Utah OL Nick Ford settles the score with Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott

Nick Ford, a starting offensive lineman for the Utes and the outspoken leader of the team regarding the #WeAreUnited movement, spoke with Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott to regarding their differences

Ryan Kostecka

#WeAreUnited not pleased with Pac-12's decision to end fall sports

The Pac-12 believes it's doing what's best for its college athletes when it canceled the fall sports season on Tuesday — but the Pac-12's #WeAreUnited group expressed their displeasure over the decision

Ryan Kostecka

Myocarditis; The real issue at heart regarding college football

With the upcoming college football season on the verge of being canceled this fall, the real issue at heart is one with the heart — myocarditis and the longterm effects following COVID-19

Ryan Kostecka