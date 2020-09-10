SI.com
Former Utes named to depth charts ahead of NFL season

Ryan Kostecka

The NFL is set to return on Thursday night with a massive showdown when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs take on Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans.

With the return of the NFL, it also means that 21 former Utes will find themselves suiting up and roaming the fields and sidelines on Sunday's. Seven of them will find themselves starting in Week 1, with numerous others carving out prominent backup roles.

USATSI_11819338_168386753_lowres
Tim Patrick — Denver Broncos

Here's a breakdown of where the former Utes are playing and how much can be expected of them...

STARTERS
*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos
*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos
*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints
*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers
*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins
*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears
*Sam Tevi, OT – Los Angeles Chargers

USATSI_11529619_168386753_lowres
Sam Tevi — Los Angeles Chargers

Breakdown: Every one of the starters is pretty much entrenched in their spot except for Bolles and Tevi, who will be starting but will have short leashes. Both players are protecting the blindside of their respective quarterbacks. Johnson is the first rookie cornerback for the Bears to start in nearly 25 years.

EfHCBlJUEAIEyZJ
Terrell Burgess — Los Angeles Rams

PROMINENT BACKUPS
*Zack Moss, RB — Buffalo Bills
*Terrell Burgess, S — Los Angeles Rams
*Leki Fotu, DT — Arizona Cardinals
*Cody Barton, LB — Seattle Seahawks
*Marquise Blair, S — Seattle Seahawks
*John Penisini, DT — Detroit Lions
*Chase Hansen, LB — New Orleans Saints

USATSI_13294986_168386753_lowres
Cody Barton — Seattle Seahawks

Breakdown: Moss is without a doubt going to get a handful of carries, particularly at the goal line and if the Bills find themselves leading in the fourth quarter and needing to burn clock. Burgess should also see significant action as a rookie while Barton and Blair will see snaps on defense. 

USATSI_11774333_168386753_lowres
Alex Smith — Washington Football Team

BACKUPS
*Alex Smith, QB — Washington Football Team
*Devontae Booker, RB — Las Vegas Raiders
*Kylie Fitts, LB — Arizona Cardinals
*Jackson Barton, OT — New York Giants
*Julian Blackmon, S — Indianapolis Colts
*Bradlee Anae, DE — Dallas Cowboys

USATSI_11871163_168386753_lowres
Devontae Booker — Denver Broncos/Las Vegas Raiders

Breakdown: Regardless of whether Smith plays a down or not, the fact that he made the 53-man roster should put him as the frontrunner for NFL Comeback POY. Barton and Fitts are both listed as the backups to prominent stars, while Booker and Anae are third-stringers. Blackmon is listed as a third-string safety but expect him to climb the depth chart the deeper the season gets as he's still recovering from ACL surgery.

Football

