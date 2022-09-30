Four star RB Kobe Boykin feels confident about Utah commitment

Nearing the midway point of the 2022 season, the Utes find themselves at 3-1 heading into a week five matchup with the Oregon State Beavers. While each and every game heavily impacts Utah's pursuit of another Pac-12 Championship and a shot the College Football Playoff, winning also impacts their recruiting.

As for 2024 four-star commit Kobe Boykin, he's been thoroughly impressed with the Utes performance so far this season and is feeling confident about his commitment to the U.

"Im feeling great," Boykin said. "I'm feeling strong about my commitment. They've shown me they can compete. They bounced back from that game [Florida] and brought it with them...they're punishing teams. That game really put a chip on their shoulder, like we can play with anybody in the country. So I still feel strong about my commitment, that's not going to change."

A talented back himself, Boykin has payed close attention to Utah's running back group and is loving what he's seeing. Four games in, Tavion Thomas, Jaylon Glover, Micah Bernard and Ja'Quinden Jackson have accrued 596 yards and eight touchdowns.

Utah's Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) runs the ball as ASU defenders Jordan Clark (1) and Kyle Soelle (34) dive for the tackle at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Joe Rondone/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK.

"The running back room is stacked. You have Jaylen Glover, Tavion Thomas who is one of the big backs, he's like a train...and you've got the speedster, thats Bernard...so you just have different types of backs you can use and utilize in the backfield and the slot. So you can tell that running back room is stacked," Boykin said.

As for his own 2022 season, Boykin has been busy demonstrating his own versatility with more than 550 yards on the ground and 230 through the air with six total touchdowns. According to Boykin, his game is more like Bernards with his ability to run and catch passes from either the backfield or slot.

Kobe Boykin, 2024 Utah Utes commit. Courtesy of Kobe Boykin.

Looking ahead to the rest of his junior year, Boykin is focused on getting better and helping his team reach the state championship. Additionally, the talented back is also hoping to reach the end zone more and top his sophomore season where he recorded 25 touchdowns.

Boykin will make his next visit to Utah on October 15 for the highly anticipated Utah-USC game .

