Freshman QB Nate Johnson records first career TD for Utah Utes

In the first half of the Utah Utes matchup with the Arizona Wildcats, freshman quarterback Nate Johnson made his first appearance in a crimson uniform and recorded his first career touchdown.

Standing 6-foot, 191 pounds, Johnson was a four-star dual-threat quarterback from Clovis, California. Despite holding nine total offers, the likes of which included schools like Michigan, Arizona State, UCLA, TCU, and Oregon State, Johnson picked Utah because of the love he felt during his recruitment.

Nate Johnson, Utah. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

After subbing in for Cameron Rising on the end of a 75 yard drive, Johnson demonstrated his speed on an eight yard rushing touchdown as he outran several defenders on the edge and crossed the goal line.

Following the score, Utah retook the lead 14-7.

Despite only subbing in for a moment, Johnson made the most of his opportunity and showed a glimpse of what the future may look like under center for the Utes.

