Skip to main content
Freshman QB Nate Johnson records first career TD for Utah Utes

Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Freshman QB Nate Johnson records first career TD for Utah Utes

Stepping in for Cameron Rising on the end of a scoring drive, Nate Johnson recorded his first career touchdown against Arizona.

In the first half of the Utah Utes matchup with the Arizona Wildcats, freshman quarterback Nate Johnson made his first appearance in a crimson uniform and recorded his first career touchdown.

Standing 6-foot, 191 pounds, Johnson was a four-star dual-threat quarterback from Clovis, California. Despite holding nine total offers, the likes of which included schools like Michigan, Arizona State, UCLA, TCU, and Oregon State, Johnson picked Utah because of the love he felt during his recruitment.

Nate Johnson, Utah

Nate Johnson, Utah.

After subbing in for Cameron Rising on the end of a 75 yard drive, Johnson demonstrated his speed on an eight yard rushing touchdown as he outran several defenders on the edge and crossed the goal line.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Following the score, Utah retook the lead 14-7. 

Despite only subbing in for a moment, Johnson made the most of his opportunity and showed a glimpse of what the future may look like under center for the Utes.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Arizona Wildcats
Arizona Wildcats

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) carries the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.
Football

How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs Arizona

By Cole Bagley
A general view of the football helmet worn by the Utah Utes against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes uniform combo for game nine vs Arizona

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19309145
Football

The Utah Utes have full confidence in Bryson Barnes as QB2

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) moves the ball against Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17.
Football

No. 12 Utah Releases Depth Chart for Arizona

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates scoring a two-point conversation to take a one point lead against the USC Trojans in the final minute of the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Oregon, UCLA, USC & Utah remain atop the latest Pac-12 rankings

By FanNation AllUtes
Nov 23, 2019; Tucson, AZ, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Football

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Arizona

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) carries the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.
Football

What several Utes said after Utah's victory over Washington State

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) moves the ball against Washington State Cougars defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) and defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the second half at Gesa Field at Mart.
Football

Top performers from the Utes 21-17 victory over Washington State

By Cole Bagley