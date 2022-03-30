Freshman running back Jaylon Glover doing all the right things to be a contributor early on

As four-star running back Jaylon Glover continues to assert himself and make the transition to college level, the star-studded freshman has already noticed the benefit of enrolling early and learned a lot about football in Salt Lake City in just these few short weeks.

“I'm the type of guy that I want to contribute so, I feel like being here in the spring has given me a great opportunity to do that. I feel like it's big. I would encourage a lot of guys to come here if they have plans to be able to travel in the fall. You’ve got to come into spring to show what you have,” Glover said.

“I’ve learned to be physical, I’ve learned the alignment and assignment, and how to be able to study film,” Glover continued. “That's the biggest thing and to ask questions. That's the biggest thing for me is to ask questions and know what I am doing so I can be able to show that on the field.”

In regards to more specific areas of focus and development for the freshman, the coaches have asked Glover to focus on his pass protection and what to do in pass-pro situations. While Glover’s run-game improvements will come with ease, improving in the passing game and helping protect Cameron Rising could greatly benefit Glover in terms of both trust and reps, which is something he’s focused on for spring camp.

“The biggest thing is to say I got better,” Glover said. “My biggest thing is knowing that the coaches can trust me to make plays. I want to be able to trusted…and do those things to make plays.”

Freshman running back Jaylon Glover taking reps during spring camp. Jaylon Glover, Utah — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

In addition to taking advice from the coaching staff, Glover also has an established relationship with Utah legend and former running back Zack Moss, whom he draws inspiration from and hopes to emulate during his time as a Ute.

“I’ve really looked up to Zack Moss in high school and coming here. Especially for him to say no to Miami, come up here and make some things happen, that's a big thing for me. I’d like to emulate his game and he was very impactful here. So that's big bro, we talk here and there…he came from Florida, he did his thing, and I’d like to do the same,” Glover said.

“He [Zack Moss] said coming out here, there’s a lot of opportunity,” Glover continued. “He always talked about the fans here, how they’re die hard and they’re gonna take care of you. Being a long ways from home, everyone here in Utah make it feel like home.”

As for his season goals, Glover hopes to be a contributor from the start, especially with the first game being against the Gators in his home state of Florida. In regards to his long-term aspirations, Glover isn’t placing any limits on himself or the program with goals of a Heisman Trophy and National Championship in his sights.

“We’re going to the swamp first game and being at home, I’d love to touch the field. That would be a big milestone for me. Just to play in front of family and I want to touch the field. I feel like I can do some great things and this is why I am here today, to try put in this work to make sure I can do those things,” Glover said.

“I want to win the Heisman,” Glover continued. “I want to achieve all the far away goals and grab those. All the big milestones, winning the Heisman and also winning the National Championship.”

While those dreams may be a bit of a ways off, as long as Glover continues down his current path and impressing head coach Kyle Whittingham like he did today, they very well could be realized sooner rather than later.

“Without a doubt. He is very mature and doesn't act like a kid that should still be in high school. He has a tremendous work ethic and he is organized in all facets of his life. He has things laid out the way he wants them with his goals and he is a guy that we think will be very important for us,” Whittingham said.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SI_Utah