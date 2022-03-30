Freshman tight end and Syracuse transfer Landon Morris eager to learn and contribute as he begins career at Utah

With spring ball well under way and in its second week, the program is beginning to get a better idea of the roster and what the 2022 season might look like. In addition, new freshman like Landon Morris are getting their first taste of college football and what that entails.

A recent freshman-transfer student from Syracuse, Morris committed to Utah in December and is now training and learning every day. The 6-foot-5, 233-pound freshman played wide receiver in high school, but is in the midst of a transition to tight end. He is taking the challenge head-on, with the goal to improve every day.

“The most important part for me along the way was just making sure I was staying on the field and not getting relaxed,” Morris said. “Now that I’m here, I’m focused more than ever. I’m in training right now, I’d say, but I’m learning more and more every day."

Among other things, Utah’s offensive setup was the biggest factor in Morris’ decision to transfer— it mattered more to him than Utah’s recent success as the PAC-12 champions.

“The offense is just different, Morris said. “It’s unlike any other team in the PAC-12 [and the] NCAA. The way that they run their offense really compliments my game.”

Despite the fact that Morris felt the need to transfer after spring camp in Syracuse, he does not regret his initial decision to commit there and explained it was a critical part of his collegiate journey.

“Going to Syracuse might have been the best first decision of my collegiate career,” he said. “I learned a lot of techniques there, run-blocking wise.”

That being said, the transfer process was not an easy one for Morris. The NCAA Transfer Portal is a system that allows student-athletes to formally express their desire to transfer, and allows schools to contact the students.

“It was a long and tough process for me, just trying to handle everything, transfer papers, all that," he said.

Now in Salt Lake City, Morris has the chance to learn from Utah’s veteran offensive players, such as Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe. He credits them for showing him the ropes in Utah.

“Every day, you learn something, Morris said. “Even not at practice, just off the field, they help you with this, help you with that, they set an example for me and all the young guys that just entered the room. They set an example of how we want the room to be.”

Above all, the thing Landon Morris wants the fans to know is this: He is ready.

“I’ll contribute wherever,” he said. “Any position that they try to put me in, I’ll be ready. I’m really excited for the season.”

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SI_Utah