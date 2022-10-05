Gabe Reid should start for the Utes, so why isn't he?

Upon taking a look at the Utes depth chart, it's really tough to argue with who the starters are for Utah. With a 4-1 record and how they've dominated in four straight victories, the coaches clearly have the right guys in place.

However, there is one position that is a bit of head scratcher in terms of who is starting. Not to say that the wrong guy is in there for Utah, but based on production through the first five games, it seems that Gabe Reid should be starting and getting more reps at left end.

Utah's depth chart for UCLA. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

When you take a look at the current chart, its Jonah Ellis OR* Miki Suguturaga as the listed starter at left end position. Again, not to say that those players are doing anything wrong, but when you look at the stats, one can only simply question why Reid isn't listed as the primary starter.

Through five games, Reid currently has 14 total tackles, (2nd amongst DE's), 3.5 tackles for loss (2nd on the team, 1st amongst DE's) 2.5 sacks (tied for most on the team), one pass break-up. Meanwhile, Jonah Elliss has 10 total tackles, 2.5 for loss and a QB hurry. Additionally, Miki Suguturaga has 6 total tackles, .5 for loss, one pass break-up and a single QB hurry.

Utah Utes defensive end Gabe Reid (91) celebrates his sack against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

So why isn't he starting? One potential answer may be that the coaching staff is still trying to ease Reid into the role as head coach Kyle Whittingham shared during fall camp that the veteran defender experienced an injury. However, Reid doesn't appear to be in any sort of discomfort and is absolutely wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.

Obviously theres a lot that goes into determining the starters and Utah has been playing at a really high level over the last four games. But given Reid's experience, and how productive he's been, it's somewhat strange that he isn't the obvious choice.

Hopefully, if he continues to produce in this manner, Reid is bumped up to the starter and gets more of the reps he deserves.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes