Garett Bolles making the most of "last chance" with the Denver Broncos

Entering his fifth season in the NFL, former Utah left tackle Garett Bolles knew it was going to be a big one if he was going to earn a new contract.

After all, the Broncos passed on giving Bolles an extension this past offseason, wanting one more season to see if the embattled left tackle could finally reach his potential when the team drafted him in the first round four years ago.

“I knew coming into here I had to do whatever I can to be the man so this organization can trust me, the fans can trust me and we can get back to where we belong and that’s in the AFC championship, to the Super Bowl,” Bolles told KSL.com last month. “And that’s our plan ever year. I know we have the quarterback and the receivers to do that, the defense to do that. And now it’s just up to me to protect Drew all that I can.”

Bolles hasn't quite lived up to the billing of being the No. 20 overall pick in the 2017 draft, although starting all 48 games since then. He's had issues with penalties and inconsistent play, amassing 46 flags during that time period.

“Listen, our fans are some of the best fans in the country; they deserve some of the best football here in Denver,” Bolles said. “We have a tradition of winning and it’s unacceptable the way that I played and I take full responsibility for it.”

But three games into the 2020 season — and despite the Broncos being 0-3 — Bolles has really shined for the team. According to Pro Football Focus, Bolles has graded out as the NFL's fifth-best tackle through the first three weeks.

It appears the continuity with having offensive line coach Mike Munchak return this season is paying dividends, especially since it's the first time in Bolles career that he's had the same position coach in back to back seasons.

"That’s huge for me. Me and Coach Munchak have a really great relationship. We talk regularly during practice, before the game, after the game, just trying to get me better,” Bolles said. ”I’m just looking forward to our relationship continuing to get better. I trust him, I believe in him, I know he believes in me and I’ve just got to do everything that I can to make him know that he can trust me.”

Now Bolles and the rest of the Broncos offensive line will have to adjust as quarterback Brett Rypien is set to start on Thursday night against the New York Jets — the third starting quarterback of the season for the team.

But that makes no difference for Bolles, as he knows he's playing for much more than just the team. He's playing for that elusive second contract, one that could set him and his family up for a lifetime.

“Nobody likes to get booed, and so I took that upon myself to get better,” Bolles said. “I do whatever I can, you know, I worked hard, I put on 20 extra pounds, I did whatever I could to make myself better, the best version of me, moving forward because I know this is a very important season not just for me but for my family. This organization is counting on me to be the best version of myself and I knew whatever I had to do this offseason to get myself ready I did.”

