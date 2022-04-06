Highly confident freshman Brandon Rose hopes to battle for QB2 spot and 'take over next season'

Amongst a highly diverse and competitive quarterback room, three-star freshman Brandon Rose hopes to compete for QB2 and take over the starting position once Cameron Rising takes his talents to the NFL.

A three star recruit out of Murrieta, CA, quarterback Brandon Rose is a prolific passer who loves the pocket and fires lasers but can still use his legs to move the chains. During his senior year, Rose threw for an impressive 3,002 passing yards and 33 touchdowns on a 66% clip (174-260). He also registered 236 yards rushing and two touchdowns during the same season. For his efforts, ​​Rose was named the Southwestern League MVP and led his team to a league championship.

One of the earlier recruits for the 2022 class, Rose committed to Utah last June. Like many other recruits, it was Utah’s family vibes and feeling of home that helped secure the talented quarterback's commitment.

“Utah was one of the top schools,” Rose said. “When I visited here, I felt at home, the coaching staff treated me well, I loved the environment, loved the atmosphere and the family first mentality here is really what drew me to them. And with the Pac-12 Championship, I committed before that so I was along for the journey, just hoping for them to have the best season they could have, and for them to get the Rose Bowl and fall short, is an accomplishment in itself. But, let's go all the way this year.”

Now in Salt Lake City, Rose is getting his first taste of the Utah Football program and everything that entails. While many have been quoted before in saying that the program is not for everybody, Rose appears to be fitting right in and has loved his experience thus far.

“I love it. I love it here. From the way that the coaching staff and our strength staff works together, incorporating all the strength and everything coming out here onto the field it's great. It makes you feel good. I feel like I'm in good hands and excited to be here for the next four years,” Rose said.

Not only is Rose working with a fantastic coaching staff, but is also learning from one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Cameron Rising. According to Rose, Rising has been a big help both on and off the field, able to answer any question the young freshman may have.

“Working with Cam's been great,” Rose said. “He's a great dude. He’s been able to teach me a whole bunch of stuff, not just football, but also life in college, on and off the field. And with football, he's taught me many things from the defensive coverages, pick ups, to everything football. He's been there for me. Every question I have, he's got to answer for me. He's a great guy.”

As for his goals for spring camp, Rose has high aspirations in not only getting on the field and showing what he can do, but hopes to compete for the No. 2 spot behind Rising, and in his words, “take over the program next year.”

“Goals for spring camp is just to be able to get on the field, show the coaches, show everybody here what I can do, to prove myself. By the spring game, be able to get in the spring game, get some reps, show what I can do, prove myself. I’m shooting for the two spot this year so, be able to take over the program next year.”

While it's certainly encouraging to see confidence from the freshman, he’ll have his work cut out for him as he battles an impressive quarterback room that consists of Ja’Quinden Jackson, Bryson Barnes and four-star freshman Nate Johnson who will join the program in the fall.

In regards to what Rose believes will help him capture the No. 2 spot, he mentioned his strong arm, knowledge of the game and versatility.

“I like to consider myself to have a pretty strong arm, to be knowledgeable of defense, and to be knowledgeable of my players, what routes they’re running, defensive coverages. I like to consider myself a pro-style quarterback, so I like to get the ball into my playmakers hands before running but, if need be, I can run. I can go get us a first down for us,” Rose explained.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, Rose mentioned that he still has a lot to learn given the complexity of the offense. However, he remained confident in his abilities and reaffirmed his desire to capture the QB2 position and take over once Rising leaves.

“What I want to be able to achieve is just continuing to learn,” Rose said. “It's a complex offense, so the ability to just learn behind Cam, be able to be the two spot and take over next year.”

