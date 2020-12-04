How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 12 Of The NFL Season?
Alex Smith's comeback story just keeps getting better and better.
Two years after a life-threatening injury kept him from playing on Thanksgiving Day against the Cowboys, Smith finally got the opportunity to shine on the nation's biggest stage during a day of thanks.
He led Washington to a 41-16 victory over Dallas, completing 19-of-26 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. Despite the meager stats, what mattered most was Smith coming full circle after his injury two years ago and keeping Washington in the hunt for the NFC East title.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Smith said. "I never would have dreamt in a million years something like this would be happening. Just thankful for it and making the most of it every day.”
Washington now sits in a tie with the New York Giants at 4-7, although they're behind in the standings due to their 0-2 head-to-head record. Unfortunately Washington's next three games are against teams in the playoff hunt, including division leaders Pittsburgh and Seattle — before ending the season with below-.500 squads Carolina and Philadelphia.
Here's how the rest of the #ProUtes faired in Week 12...
Houston 41 — Detroit 25 / John Penisini, DL, Detroit
Penisini finished with one tackle in the loss, but was far more active than that after eating up double teams and occupying gap control. With his head coach and GM now gone, Penisini will look to end the season on a high note.
Washington 41 — Dallas 16 / Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas; Francis Bernard, LB, Dallas; Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Nate Orchard, DL, Washington; Jared Norris, LB, Washington
Smith continues his comeback story by leading Washington to a demolishing of Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. He completed 19-of-26 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, keeping alive Washington's playoff hopes.
Buffalo 27 — Los Angeles Chargers 17 / Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo; Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers
Moss finished with nine carries for 59 yards, helping Buffalo to its best rushing game of the season when they ran for 172 yards on 30 carries.
Atlanta 43 — Las Vegas 6 / Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas
It was an all-around bad game for Las Vegas, Booked included. He finished with his worst performance of the season, totaling six yards on five carries.
New York Giants 19 — Cincinnati 17 / Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants
Barton failed to record a stat in the win
Tennessee 45 — Indianapolis 26 / Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis
With a chance to make a statement, the Colts came up short to the Titans. Blackmon finished with two tackles.
New England 20 — Arizona 17 / Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona
Fotu missed another game due to an ankle injury, but he's now trending in the right direction to return this upcoming week. Fitts finished with one tackle.
Miami 20 — New York Jets 3 / Eric Rowe, S, Miami
It what was a blah sort of game, Miami got the victory to stay in the playoff hunt as Rowe finished with three tackles, all solo.
New Orleans 31 — Denver 3 / Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver; Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans
In what was Denver's worst game of the season, Patrick finished with no catches on two targets while Bolles had a tackle after a turnout. Williams finished with one tackle.
San Francisco 23 — Los Angeles Rams 20 / Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams; Matt Gay, K, Los Angeles Rams; Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco
Gay continues to shine for the Rams, going a perfect 4-for-4 on kicks against the 49ers, including a long of 48 yards. Wishnowsky punted 7 times, averaging 51 yards per punt.
Green Bay 41 — Chicago 25 / Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago
Johnson played well for the Bears despite the loss, totaling four tackles, one passes defended and one tackle for loss. He also delivered a massive hit to Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard.
Seattle 23 — Philadelphia 17 / Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle
Barton finished with two tackles as the Seahawks stayed in first place in the NFC West.
Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:
Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka