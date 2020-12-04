How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 12 Of The NFL Season?

Former Utah quarterback Alex Smith continued his miraculous comeback by leading the Washington Football Team to a 41-16 dominating victory over Dallas on Thanksgiving Day

Alex Smith's comeback story just keeps getting better and better.

Two years after a life-threatening injury kept him from playing on Thanksgiving Day against the Cowboys, Smith finally got the opportunity to shine on the nation's biggest stage during a day of thanks.

He led Washington to a 41-16 victory over Dallas, completing 19-of-26 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. Despite the meager stats, what mattered most was Smith coming full circle after his injury two years ago and keeping Washington in the hunt for the NFC East title.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Smith said. "I never would have dreamt in a million years something like this would be happening. Just thankful for it and making the most of it every day.”

Nov 26, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Washington now sits in a tie with the New York Giants at 4-7, although they're behind in the standings due to their 0-2 head-to-head record. Unfortunately Washington's next three games are against teams in the playoff hunt, including division leaders Pittsburgh and Seattle — before ending the season with below-.500 squads Carolina and Philadelphia.

Here's how the rest of the #ProUtes faired in Week 12...

Lions defensive tackle John Penisini warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Ford Field on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 — © Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Houston 41 — Detroit 25 / John Penisini, DL, Detroit

Penisini finished with one tackle in the loss, but was far more active than that after eating up double teams and occupying gap control. With his head coach and GM now gone, Penisini will look to end the season on a high note.

Washington 41 — Dallas 16 / Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas; Francis Bernard, LB, Dallas; Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Nate Orchard, DL, Washington; Jared Norris, LB, Washington

Smith continues his comeback story by leading Washington to a demolishing of Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. He completed 19-of-26 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, keeping alive Washington's playoff hopes.

Buffalo 27 — Los Angeles Chargers 17 / Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo; Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers

Moss finished with nine carries for 59 yards, helping Buffalo to its best rushing game of the season when they ran for 172 yards on 30 carries.

Atlanta 43 — Las Vegas 6 / Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas

It was an all-around bad game for Las Vegas, Booked included. He finished with his worst performance of the season, totaling six yards on five carries.

Nov 29, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is upended by Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants 19 — Cincinnati 17 / Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants

Barton failed to record a stat in the win

Tennessee 45 — Indianapolis 26 / Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis

With a chance to make a statement, the Colts came up short to the Titans. Blackmon finished with two tackles.

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) after a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

New England 20 — Arizona 17 / Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona

Fotu missed another game due to an ankle injury, but he's now trending in the right direction to return this upcoming week. Fitts finished with one tackle.

Miami 20 — New York Jets 3 / Eric Rowe, S, Miami

It what was a blah sort of game, Miami got the victory to stay in the playoff hunt as Rowe finished with three tackles, all solo.

New Orleans 31 — Denver 3 / Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver; Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans

In what was Denver's worst game of the season, Patrick finished with no catches on two targets while Bolles had a tackle after a turnout. Williams finished with one tackle.

Nov 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 23 — Los Angeles Rams 20 / Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams; Matt Gay, K, Los Angeles Rams; Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco

Gay continues to shine for the Rams, going a perfect 4-for-4 on kicks against the 49ers, including a long of 48 yards. Wishnowsky punted 7 times, averaging 51 yards per punt.

Green Bay 41 — Chicago 25 / Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago

Johnson played well for the Bears despite the loss, totaling four tackles, one passes defended and one tackle for loss. He also delivered a massive hit to Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Seattle 23 — Philadelphia 17 / Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle

Barton finished with two tackles as the Seahawks stayed in first place in the NFC West.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka