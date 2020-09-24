How did #ProUtes fare in Week 2 of the NFL season?

It was an up-and-down week for former Utah football players in the NFL.

On one end, Jaylon Johnson continued his fast start for Chicago with three more pass break-ups in leading the Bears to a 2-0 record. Julian Blackmon, who tore his ACL nine and a half months ago, made his NFL debut and promptly helped the Indianapolis Colts pick up their first victory of the season.

On the other end, Marquise Blair's season is officially over after it barely begun. It was announced on Monday that he suffered a torn ACL in Seattle's 35-30 victory over New England on Sunday night.

Here's how the #ProUtes faired in Week 2...

*Chicago 17 — New York Giants 13 / Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago

Johnson continued to impress in his second start as a rookie, racking up four tackles and three more pass break-ups. He's been arguably the most impressive rookie cornerback thus far, allowing a 64.2 passer rating, tops among those chosen in the first two rounds.

*Dallas 40 — Atlanta 39 / Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas

Anae has yet to make any impact for the Cowboys, stuck behind two dominating defensive ends. But Dallas did have the best victory, trailing 20-0 in the first quarter before rallying with 16 points in the final five minutes to pull out the win.

*Green Bay 42 — Detroit 21 / John Penisini, DL, Detroit

As a backup on Detroit's defensive line, Penisini has yet to see the field for the Lions — but that might change considering how Green Bay's rushing offense gashed Detroit on Sunday.

*Indianapolis 28 — Minnesota 11 / Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis

Just nine and a half months after tearing his ACL, Blackmon is now officially ahead of schedule after he made his NFL debut on Sunday. In limited action, Blackmon recorded two passes defended and two tackles — and now he's primed for a much bigger role with starting safety Malik Hooker lost for the season due to an achilles injury.

*Buffalo 31 — Miami 28 / Eric Rowe, S, Miami; Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo

Moss wasn't as dynamic as he was in his debut last week, but he still finished with eight carries for 37 yards in helping Buffalo to starting 2-0 on the season. Meanwhile, Rowe finished with two tackles and a pass defended.

*San Francisco 31 — New York Jets 13 / Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco

It feels like everyone of importance from San Francisco got hurt in their meeting with the Jets on Sunday — yet Wishnowsky survived. He finished with four punts on the day, two of which were downed with the 20-yard line, and an average of 49.8 yards per punt.

*Los Angeles Rams 37 — Philadelphia 19 / Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams

Burgess saw action this past weekend against Philadelphia's spread offense, finishing with one tackle in helping lead the Rams to a 2-0 start on the season. With how talented the offenses in the NFC West are, Burgess can expect to see more action on the field.

*Pittsburgh 26 — Denver 21 / Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver

It was a tough day for Bolles and his offensive line, as while they did rush for 100 yards against Pittsburgh's defense, they also allowed seven sacks on the day. Patrick finished with 2 catches for 24 yards, but is expected to take on a much bigger role with the season-ending injury to Courtland Sutton.

Tim Patrick (81) and Garett Bolles (72) attempt to make a tackle following an interception.

*Arizona 30 — Washington 15 / Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona

It was a slow day for the former Utes in this game as Smith, who's currently the third-string quarterback, didn't see the field. Fotu and Fitts didn't record a stat, but nonetheless they're playing for a 2-0 team and one of the early-season surprises.

*Kansas City 23 — Los Angeles Chargers 20 / Sam Tevi, T, Los Angeles Chargers

Tevi and the Chargers offensive line were thoroughly impressive against the reigning Super Bowl champs, rushing for 183 yards and giving up just two sacks with a rookie quarterback leading the way.

*Seattle 35 — New England 30 / Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle

It was a tough day for Blair (two tackles), who was lost for the season with a torn ACL after teammate K.J. Wright rolled up on him during a tackle in the second quarter. Barton finished with one tackle and is now ready for a bigger role with the season-ending injury to Bruce Irvin.

*Las Vegas 34 — New Orleans 24 / Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas; Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans

Booker finished with four touches in the first victory at the new Allegiant Stadium, three rushing and one catching. Williams led the Saints with a team-high nine tackles from his safety spot while Hansen failed to record a stat.

