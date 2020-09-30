How did #ProUtes fare in Week 3 of the NFL season?

Despite starting the NFL season 0-3, former Utah wide receiver Tim Patrick and left tackle Garett Bolles of the Denver Broncos have really begun to shine.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bolles has graded out as the NFL's fifth-best tackle through the first three weeks.

It appears the continuity with having offensive line coach Mike Munchak return this season is paying dividends, especially since it's the first time in Bolles career that he's had the same position coach in back to back seasons.

"That’s huge for me. Me and Coach Munchak have a really great relationship. We talk regularly during practice, before the game, after the game, just trying to get me better,” Bolles said. ”I’m just looking forward to our relationship continuing to get better. I trust him, I believe in him, I know he believes in me and I’ve just got to do everything that I can to make him know that he can trust me.”

For Patrick, while the team has struggled, he has started to thrive and it emerging as the No. 1 receiver for the team with Courtland Sutton out indefinitely.

Originally, when Denver drafted Jerry Jeudy, it was expected that Jeudy was going to make a perfect compliment to Sutton to make a formidable 1-2 combination — and Patrick was going to be the team's No. 3 guy.

But Sutton is out and Jeudy, despite the repeated targets week in and week out, has struggled to turn them into stats.

Meanwhile, Patrick continues to catch everything thrown his way, including his first touchdown of the season this past weekend. It was the only touchdown scored by the Broncos this past week and the first touchdown by a Denver receiver this season.

Here's how the #ProUtes faired in Week 2...

*Miami 31 — Jacksonville 13 / Eric Rowe, S, Miami

Rowe and the Dolphins notched their first win of the season on Thursday night football last week. Rowe finished with five tackles, but was instrumental in limiting Jacksonville QB Gardner Minshew to a 35.3 QBR.

*Chicago 30 — Atlanta 26 / Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago

Johnson continued to impress in his third start as a rookie with four tackles. He's the rated the top cornerback in the NFL in press coverage, showcasing his physicality and elite hands.

*Buffalo 35 — Los Angeles Rams 32 / Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo; Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams

In a matchup of two rookies from Utah, the game met its lofty expectations while the rookies didn't shine. Moss was out with a hurt toe while Burgess finished with his first career tackle.

*Cleveland 34 — Washington 20 / Alex Smith, QB, Washington

Smith didn't see the field in the third week of the season, but his time may be coming sooner than expected. Washington HC Ron Rivera put current starting QB Dwayne Haskins on notice after another lackluster performance.

*New England 36 — Las Vegas 20 / Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas

With Josh Jacobs shining in the lead role, it means Booker is left with very little — but he's making the most of it. He finished the loss with three carries for 31 yards.

*San Francisco 36 — New York Giants 9 / Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco; Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants

The most boring game featuring former Utes saw neither Wishnowsky or Barton log any stats. While it makes for a boring night for Wishnowsky, not logging any punting stats is usually a good sign for the team.

*Indianapolis 36 — New York Jets 7 / Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis

In his first career start, Blackmon didn't have to do much as he logged just one tackle. But his defense on the backend helped limit New York quarterback Sam Darnold to a 12.4 QBR.

*Carolina 21 — Los Angeles Chargers 16 / Sam Tevi, T, Los Angeles Chargers

Despite the loss, Tevi continues to play well for the Chargers in a big season for him. He helped pave the way for 117 rush yards for the Chargers.

*Tampa Bay 28 — Denver 10 / Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver

Patrick and Bolles deserve credit for how they've performed thus far, but the Broncos are still 0-3. Patrick recorded four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown while Bolles was penalty-free.

*Detroit 26 — Arizona 23 / Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona; John Penisini, DL, Detroit

In a matchup three former Utes, Penisini was the only player to record a stat with one tackle in Detroit's first win of the season.

*Seattle 38 — Dallas 31 / Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle; Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas

Blair was lost for the season last after suffering a knee injury, while Barton and Anae failed to record stats.

*Green Bay 37 — New Orleans 30 / Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans

The Saints continue to disappoint and come up just short, falling to 1-2 on the year. After a strong showing last week, Williams finished with just two tackles as Green bay QB Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three scores.

