Skip to main content
How good is Utah's run defense?

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

How good is Utah's run defense?

Two weeks into the season, Defensive tackles coach Luther Elliss says the position group is making progress and has the potential to really improve their run defense.

Question: How did the position group improve from Week 1 to Week 2?

Luther Elliss: "The opponent was different, but you still gotta work on your technique. It doesn't matter who you're going against; you've gotta have great technique. We did not have that the first game. We did not play the way we were capable of playing. It was good to see the guys step up this last week. Of course, there's still a lot of things we've got to get better at. But I felt like overall, the guys were better technicians, better energy. It was just a better outing by our guys."

Question: What can that growth be attributed to?

Luther Elliss: "As much as we do have experience, we're still young. No excuses, but we still have young guys, and they've got to learn how to handle themselves. No matter what kind of game, what kind of environment, no matter who you're playing. Whether you're playing SUU or Florida or Alabama, you've got to show up every day and get the work in and play like you're supposed to play."

Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) celebrates an interception with safety Jadon Pearson (39) in the second quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) celebrates an interception with safety Jadon Pearson (39) in the second quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Question: How would you assess the run defense?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Luther Elliss: "Right now, I think we have the potential to be really, really good. But we have to do things the right way. The first game, we didn't get it done the right way. Second game was a lot better—different opponent, [SUU is] still respectable, those guys are still big guys up front. They're doing a good job up front. But I thought [our] guys responded the way they should have this last week."

Question: What are you most confident in about the defense?

Luther Elliss: "We just have guys that I call dogs. Guys that want to play, guys that love this game, guys that want to get it done. When you have that kind of attitude, you have nothing but up. You can only get better. Guys feed off each other—you saw that this past game, guys feeding off each other and good things happening. When you have that kind of attitude, that's a good thing. Doesn't matter what's happening out there, as long as we stay with that positive attitude, and show up and be dogs, good things are going to happen."

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
San Diego State Aztecs
San Diego State Aztecs

Utah Utes wide receiver Theo Howard (1) celebrates with tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) his touchdown scored against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Football

What several Utes said about their matchup with San Diego State

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) celebrates the successful two point conversion against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Football

Utah Football Game Preview: No. 14 Utah Utes vs SDSU

By Cole Bagley
Sione Vaki, Utah Utes Fall Camp.
Football

The future of Utah's secondary, meet strong safety Sione Vaki

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon receives the hand off from quarterback Tyler Hunley (1) in the second quarter as the Utes take on the California Bears at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for game three vs San Diego State

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19023591
Football

Utah Utes remain at No. 2 in FanNation Pac-12 Power Rankings

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) runs with the ball after a catch in the third quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah's receivers are keeping their heads down and working hard

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes running back Chris Curry (0) runs the ball against Oregon Ducks safety Daymon David (4) in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Patience has been key for Utah running back Chris Curry

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19021311
Podcasts

Utah's Jaylon Glover knows his time is coming after strong debut

By Cole Bagley