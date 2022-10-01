How to Watch or Stream No. 12 Utah Utes vs Oregon State
After three victories in a row, the No. 12 Utah Utes will be seeking revenge in a highly anticipated rematch with the Oregon State Beavers at Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
The game is scheduled for a 12:00 PM MT kick-off (2:00 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.
How to watch or stream
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 158 / SXM App 959
No. 12 Utah Vs. Oregon State
Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT.
Date: Saturday, October 1
Time: 12:00 p.m. MT
Uniform Matchup
Returning to Rice Eccles Stadium, Utah will wear their homecoming uniforms with white lids, a red jersey and white pants, all of which feature the interlocking U's logo.
Meanwhile, Oregon State will wear their road whites with a black helmet, white jersey and white pants.
