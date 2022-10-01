Skip to main content
How to Watch or Stream No. 12 Utah Utes vs Oregon State

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs the ball against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Reser Stadium. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports.

The Utes will welcome Oregon State to Rice Eccles Stadium for a highly anticipated rematch on Saturday.
After three victories in a row, the No. 12 Utah Utes will be seeking revenge in a highly anticipated rematch with the Oregon State Beavers at Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

The game is scheduled for a 12:00 PM MT kick-off (2:00 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 158 / SXM App 959

No. 12 Utah Vs. Oregon State

Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT.

Date: Saturday, October 1

Time: 12:00 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

Returning to Rice Eccles Stadium, Utah will wear their homecoming uniforms with white lids, a red jersey and white pants, all of which feature the interlocking U's logo.

Meanwhile, Oregon State will wear their road whites with a black helmet, white jersey and white pants.

