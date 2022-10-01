How to Watch or Stream No. 12 Utah Utes vs Oregon State

After three victories in a row, the No. 12 Utah Utes will be seeking revenge in a highly anticipated rematch with the Oregon State Beavers at Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

Sep 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) reacts after a sack in the first quarter on Washington State Cougars quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (18) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports.

The game is scheduled for a 12:00 PM MT kick-off (2:00 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 158 / SXM App 959

No. 12 Utah Vs. Oregon State

Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT.

Date: Saturday, October 1

Time: 12:00 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

Returning to Rice Eccles Stadium, Utah will wear their homecoming uniforms with white lids, a red jersey and white pants, all of which feature the interlocking U's logo.

Meanwhile, Oregon State will wear their road whites with a black helmet, white jersey and white pants.

