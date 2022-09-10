How to Watch or Stream No. 13 Utah Utes vs SUU

Following a highly anticipated opening matchup with the Florida Gators, the No. 13 Utah Utes are looking to bounce back in their home opener against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The game is scheduled for an 11:30 AM MT kick-off (1:30 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 138 or 197 / SXM App 959

No. 13 Utah Vs. SUU

Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10

Time: 11:30 a.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

In what will be their home opener at Rice Eccles Stadium, the Utes will wear an all-red uniform combination with gorgeous candy apple red helmets.

Meanwhile, SUU will wear a whiteout uniform combination in week two against the Utes.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes