How to Watch or Stream No. 13 Utah Utes vs SUU
Following a highly anticipated opening matchup with the Florida Gators, the No. 13 Utah Utes are looking to bounce back in their home opener against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
The game is scheduled for an 11:30 AM MT kick-off (1:30 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.
How to watch or stream
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 138 or 197 / SXM App 959
No. 13 Utah Vs. SUU
Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 10
Time: 11:30 a.m. MT
Uniform Matchup
In what will be their home opener at Rice Eccles Stadium, the Utes will wear an all-red uniform combination with gorgeous candy apple red helmets.
Meanwhile, SUU will wear a whiteout uniform combination in week two against the Utes.
