Skip to main content
How to Watch or Stream No. 13 Utah Utes vs SUU

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports.

How to Watch or Stream No. 13 Utah Utes vs SUU

The Utes will face SUU in their home opener at Rice Eccles on Saturday.

Following a highly anticipated opening matchup with the Florida Gators, the No. 13 Utah Utes are looking to bounce back in their home opener against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. 

The game is scheduled for an 11:30 AM MT kick-off (1:30 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 138 or 197 / SXM App 959

No. 13 Utah Vs. SUU

Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10

Time: 11:30 a.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

In what will be their home opener at Rice Eccles Stadium, the Utes will wear an all-red uniform combination with gorgeous candy apple red helmets.

Meanwhile, SUU will wear a whiteout uniform combination in week two against the Utes.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Dec 20, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium.
Football

Ravens & Jackson unable to reach terms, opportunity for Huntley?

By Cole Bagley
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 57
Football

The Utes need to establish a presence & dominate Southern Utah

By Cole Bagley
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 88
Football

Hard work is the antidote for the Utah Utes after Florida

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the second half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.
Football

Whittingham: There's no panic, the Utes just need to be better

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for game two vs SUU

By Cole Bagley
Southern California Trojans running back Raleek Brown (14) poses after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

USC surpasses Utah in latest FanNation Pac-12 Power Rankings

By FanNation AllUtes
USATSI_18985416
Football

Micah Bernard: Utah Utes need to get on the same page & execute

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_18985422
Football

Utah Football Game Preview: No. 13 Utah Utes vs SUU

By Cole Bagley