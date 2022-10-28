Skip to main content
Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports.

How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs Washington State

The Utah Utes will look to keep things rolling as they face Washington State following their bye week.
After a momentous victory over No. 7 USC and following a much needed bye week, the Utah Utes will hit the road to face Washington State in Pullman. With hopes of defending their 2021 Pac-12 Championship, each week is a must-win from this point on.

The game is scheduled for a 8 PM MT kick-off (10 PM ET) on FS1. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Thursday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FS1

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 84 / SXM App 84

No. 14 Utah Vs. Washington State

Location: Gesa Field, Pullman, WA.

Date: Thursday, October 27

Time: 8 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

Continuing their tradition of wearing hand-painted lids each season, the University of Utah will again honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe on their helmets as they face Washington State on the road.

