How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs Washington State
After a momentous victory over No. 7 USC and following a much needed bye week, the Utah Utes will hit the road to face Washington State in Pullman. With hopes of defending their 2021 Pac-12 Championship, each week is a must-win from this point on.
The game is scheduled for a 8 PM MT kick-off (10 PM ET) on FS1. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Thursday.
How to watch or stream
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FS1
RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 84 / SXM App 84
No. 14 Utah Vs. Washington State
Location: Gesa Field, Pullman, WA.
Date: Thursday, October 27
Time: 8 p.m. MT
Uniform Matchup
Continuing their tradition of wearing hand-painted lids each season, the University of Utah will again honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe on their helmets as they face Washington State on the road.
