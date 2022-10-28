How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs Washington State

After a momentous victory over No. 7 USC and following a much needed bye week, the Utah Utes will hit the road to face Washington State in Pullman. With hopes of defending their 2021 Pac-12 Championship, each week is a must-win from this point on.

Utah Utes players celebrate their last minute win over the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

The game is scheduled for a 8 PM MT kick-off (10 PM ET) on FS1. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Thursday.

How to watch or stream

TV Channel: FS1

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 84 / SXM App 84

No. 14 Utah Vs. Washington State

Location: Gesa Field, Pullman, WA.

Date: Thursday, October 27

Time: 8 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

Continuing their tradition of wearing hand-painted lids each season, the University of Utah will again honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe on their helmets as they face Washington State on the road.

