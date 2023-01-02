How to Watch or Stream No. 8 Utah Utes vs No. 11 Penn State
Closing out the 2022 season in Pasadena, the University of Utah is seeking their first ever Rose Bowl victory as they face Penn State in the last traditional Tournament of Roses.
The Rose Bowl is scheduled for a 3:00 PM MT kick-off (5:00 PM ET) on ESPN. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Monday.
How to watch or stream
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN
RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 84 / SXM App 84
No. 8 Utah Utes Vs. No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions
Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA.
Read More
Date: Monday, January 2, 2023
Time: 3:00 p.m. MT
Uniform Matchup
As the Utes face Penn State for the first time in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game, the Utes will wear their homecoming uniforms with red lids, a red jersey and white pants.
Similar to what they wore last year, Utah decided keep the same decal but go with a beautiful candy apple red helmet rather than white.
As for Penn State, they'll be wearing a whiteout combination as the designated away team.
Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes
Twitter - @FN_AllUtes
Instagram - @fannation_allutes