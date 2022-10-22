How to Watch or Stream Week 8's Pac-12 matchups
While the Utah Utes enjoy some much needed rest during the bye week, eight Pac-12 teams will play during week eight, including a critical matchup between the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins.
The following is a list of how to watch each Pac-12 matchup this week.
How to watch or stream the No. 9 UCLA Bruins & No. 10 Oregon Ducks
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Fox
No. 9 UCLA @ No. 10 Oregon
Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR.
Time: 12:30 PM PT
Line: Oregon -6.5
How to watch or stream the Arizona State Sun Devils & Stanford Cardinal
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
Arizona State @ Stanford
Location: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA.
Time: 1 PM MST
Line: Stanford -2.5
How to watch or stream the Colorado Buffaloes & Oregon State Beavers
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
Colorado @ Oregon State
Location: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR.
Time: 5 PM PT
Line: Oregon State -23.5
How to watch or stream the Washington Huskies & California Golden Bears
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN
Washington @ Cal
Location: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA.
Time: 7:30 PM PT
Line: Washington -7.5
