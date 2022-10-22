How to Watch or Stream Week 8's Pac-12 matchups

While the Utah Utes enjoy some much needed rest during the bye week, eight Pac-12 teams will play during week eight, including a critical matchup between the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins.

The following is a list of how to watch each Pac-12 matchup this week.

How to watch or stream the No. 9 UCLA Bruins & No. 10 Oregon Ducks

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Fox

No. 9 UCLA @ No. 10 Oregon

Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR.

Time: 12:30 PM PT

Line: Oregon -6.5

How to watch or stream the Arizona State Sun Devils & Stanford Cardinal

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Arizona State @ Stanford

Location: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA.

Time: 1 PM MST

Line: Stanford -2.5

How to watch or stream the Colorado Buffaloes & Oregon State Beavers

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Colorado @ Oregon State

Location: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR.

Time: 5 PM PT

Line: Oregon State -23.5

How to watch or stream the Washington Huskies & California Golden Bears

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN

Washington @ Cal

Location: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA.

Time: 7:30 PM PT

Line: Washington -7.5

