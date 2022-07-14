How would the Utes fare in a 'loose partnership' between the ACC and Pac-12?

While realignment rumors have somewhat cooled off as the Pac-12 and ESPN have entered into a 30-day negotiating window, the possibility of 'loose partnership' between the ACC and Pac-12 is very much in the mix.

The proposed partnership would reportedly include some regular season inter-conference matchup's, and a "championship" game in Las Vegas.

Even though no official decision has been made yet and it still may be a few weeks before the negotiations with ESPN produce a result, its important to note what this partnership could hold in store for the University of Utah's football and men's basketball programs.

Football

Over the last few seasons, the Utes have been on the rise, orchestrating a record of 33-14 (70%) overall and 25-7 (78%) in the Pac-12 conference with three Pac-12 Championship appearances over the last four years.

Alongside Oregon and Washington, Utah has been one of the premiere teams for the conference over the last few seasons. Not only have they dominated the south division, but they also finally brought a Pac-12 Championship trophy back to Salt Lake City in 2021, and proceeded to follow it up with an impressive display against one of the most proficient offenses in the country in the Rose Bowl.

So how would the Utes fare in this proposed partnership? First, it's important to understand kind of competition they would be dealing with and how those teams have performed as of late.

Clemson

2021: 10-3, 6-2

2020: 10-2, 8-1

2019: 14-1, 8-0

2018: 14-0, 8-0, National Champion*

Miami

2021: 7-5, 5-3

2020: 8-3, 7-2

2019: 6-7, 4-4

2018: 7-6, 4-4

Pitt

2021: 11-3, 7-1

2020: 6-5, 5-5

2019: 8-5, 4-4

2018: 7-7, 6-2

While the ACC has produced three National Championships over the last decade, the conference as a whole is not necessarily a powerhouse. Over the last few seasons, the conference standings have been a toss up with teams struggling to maintain consistent success from year to year outside of Clemson.

However, with addition of Mario Cristobal as the Miami Hurricanes new head coach, the two programs that would be able to give the Utes some significant trouble in inter-conference matchup's or the championship game in Las Vegas would be Clemson or Miami.

Over the last few seasons, not only have the Tigers won a National Championship, but they've also put together an impressive 48-6 (88%) overall record since 2018. As for Miami, while recent years have been vastly disappointing, Cristobal has been on fire as of late and should have that program turned around quickly as the Canes currently rank No. 8 in recruiting for the class of 2023.

Overall, if the Utes can remain on their current trajectory in competing for Pac-12 Championships and improving their recruiting, the way the program develops talent will allow them to go toe-to-toe with the best that the ACC has to offer. While Clemson would certainly be a challenge and more than likely the Utes would often be considered underdogs, Utah has a way of always rising to the occasion and would present a worthy challenge in any setting.

If this partnership takes place, Utah should be considered a favorite to compete for a championship in Las Vegas twice a year. Both in the Pac-12 and against the ACC.

Basketball

While the Utes have soared to new heights in football, basketball has been a completely different story. Over the last few years, Utah has endured one of its most notable slumps in program history which has resulted in just a 56-62 (47%) record overall and 30-45 (40%) in the Pac-12.

As for the competitors in the ACC, some of the nations top programs can be found in the conference, the likes of which have either won or competed for National Championships over the last decade.

North Carolina

2021-22: 29-10, 15-5, National Champion Runner Up*

2020-21: 18-11, 10-6

2019-20: 14-19, 6-14

2018-19: 29-7, 16-2

Duke

2021-22: 32-7, 16-4

2020-21: 13-11, 9-9

2019-20: 25-6, 15-5

2018-19: 32-6, 14-4

Virginia

2021-22: 21-14, 12-8

2020-21: 18-7, 13-4

2019-20: 23-7, 15-5

2018-19: 35-3, 16-2, National Champion*

Even though the Pac-12 has certainly held its own over the last few years, the Utes have been well behind in terms of competition for quite some time. So what would a merger with the ACC do?

To begin, it would be the refiners fire. If the partnership terms for basketball are the same as football, inter-conference matchup's would be difficult and any hopes of competing for a championship would be incredibly slim.

However, looking ahead to the future, basketball might actually have the most to gain in terms of development. With a combined schedule of Pac-12 opponents and some ACC matchup's consistently sprinkled in, the Utes competition would not only lead to an improvement in performance, but recruiting as well.

So while this partnership remains a unique option for the future of the Pac-12 and its remaining members, it certainly has value and could be beneficial for Utah.

As the football program continues to rise, this partnership could aid in terms of more national attention and exposure, especially against programs like Miami and Clemson. Meanwhile, basketball would be forced to either sink or swim as they desperately seek revival, and this partnership may provide just the opportunity they need.

