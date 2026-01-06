How Wyoming transfer Lucas Samsula fits in at Utah

Between transfer portal commitments and Morgan Scalley's introductory press conference, Tuesday was a big day for the future of the Utah football program.

Shortly after adding former Oklahoma safety Marcus Wimberly to the fold, the Utes acquired a couple of players to add to their defensive line in North Texas transfer Ethan Day and Wyoming transfer Lucas Samsula.

CBS Sports' Chris Hummer first reported Samsula's move to Utah early Tuesday morning. Several power conference schools from the Big Ten and ACC had shown interest in the 6-foot-4 Texas native after he announced his intentions to enter the portal Dec. 18, according to ESPN's Max Olson.

Who is Lucas Samsula?

A product of Plano West High School (Texas), Samsula spent the past two seasons in Laramie, Wyoming, after committing to the Cowboys as a three-star recruit in the 2023 class. His first time seeing the field in college didn't come until the 2025 campaign, though, because of an injury in 2024 and a redshirt year as a freshman in 2023.

Finally eligible and healthy, Samsula wasted no time making his mark for the Cowboys defense. In his first collegiate game, he recorded 1.5 sacks and two total tackles, helping Wyoming secure a 10-0 victory over Akron in Week 1. He followed up with three total tackles in a 31-7 win over Northern Iowa the ensuing week.

Samsula appeared in all 12 games in 2025 and tallied 15 total tackles, but the Cowboys struggled their way to a 4-8 record despite finishing No. 3 in the Mountain West in scoring defense (20.5 points allowed per game).

How Samsula fits in with the Utes

Depending on the rest of the portal cycle shakes out, Samsula could earn himself some playing time with Utah in 2026.

However, the Utes do have a few defensive tackles already waiting in the wings, including five players who were freshman in 2025: Sione Motuapuaka, Pupu Sepulona, Karson Kaufusi, Taniela Pepa and Dilan Battle. Redshirt sophomore Jonah Lea'ea was productive as well, and Utah found ways to get sophomore Mike Tauteoli involved as an extra offensive lineman (even though he's listed as a defensive tackle).

Whether every underclassmen along Utah's defensive line stays in Salt Lake City for next season remains to seen. But with a couple of key departures in Aliki Vimahi (graduation) and Dallas Vakalahi (transfer portal), Utah's newcomers and returners will have opportunities to prove to defensive tackles coach Luther Elliss that they belong on the field during spring and fall camp.

As for Samsula, he can eat up a lot of space in the trenches at 6-foot-4 and 306 pounds. He's also quite the athlete, having played tight end and competed in track and field during his high school days. With a little more coaching, he could develop into quite the impactful player for the Utes.

