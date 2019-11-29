utah
Huntley looks to make mark in first career game against Colorado

Ryan Kostecka

NOTES/QUOTES/PLAYERS TO WATCH

With it being senior day, the players to watch will all be seniors.

-- Leki Fotu, DT: It’s no joke that Colorado will try to run the ball to help balance out its offense. But the Buffaloes have yet to face a front seven like Utah’s and in particular DT Leki Fotu. Fotu is a monster up front, and nearly impossible to block one-on-one. He either eats up a double team and creates a pile at the line of scrimmage, or he makes the tackle. How Fotu plays against Colorado’s improving offensive line will be one of the keys to Utah keeping alive its winning streak.

-- Demari Simpkins, WR: The most unheralded player of the Hallandale trio, Simpkins is tied for the team-lead with 26 catches on the year. Going up against a Colorado passing defense that is 10 in the Pac-12, Simpkins should see a lot of balls come his way in his final home game at Rice-Eccles. Expect the Buffaloes to load the box to stop Utah’s rushing attack, so Simpkins should find himself in favorable one-on-one situations that he must take advantage of.

USATSI_13705701
Nov 23, 2019; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats cornerback Malik Hausman (23) pursues Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (3) during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

-- Bradlee Anae, DE: With Fotu clogging up the middle of the trenches with double-teams, Anae will almost certainly be faced one-on-one against Colorado’s tackles. But with 12.5 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks on the season (both of which rank 2 in the Pac-12), Anae has made it a habit of living in opponents’ backfields. Colorado will run the ball, but keeping contain on quarterback Steven Montez Jr. will be Anae’s job and attacking him on third downs are among the keys to victory.

-- Tyler Huntley, QB: This is a special game for Huntley, and not just because it’s senior day, but because it is the first time he’s playing against Colorado in his career. But where does Huntley’s Utah legacy leave him? He’ll have one more game in front of the home crowd to put together another Heisman worthy performance — and further the #HuntleyforHeisman campaign. Huntley’s growth this season has turned Utah into a true CFP contender, and another strong performance could further the Utes’ chances.

Series History: 32-30-3, Colorado. The Utes can take another step forward to evening up this series with a win on Saturday. Utah is currently riding a two-game winning streak in the series, winning 30-7 last year in the snow behind the play of backup QB Jason Shelley. It was two years ago that Moss went off against the Buffaloes in Utah’s 34-13 win, when he rushed for 196 yards and two scores.

Note to Quote: "I think it is,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said regarding the Pac-12’s depth.” It is another illustration of this league in that if you are not ready to play or not being focused, which I am not accusing Oregon of not being ready, but you have to be ready to play every single week."

