Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd to miss a 'little time' with hamstring injury

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) participates in mini camp at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports.

In the midst of preparing for his first NFL season, former Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd has suffered a hamstring injury that will cause him to miss some time.
According to Jaguars media, former Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd has suffered a hamstring injury that will cause him to miss a 'little time' during training camp.

Looking ahead to his first season in the NFL, expectations for the first-round draft pick are high as he was previously named to NFL.com's preseason All-Rookie team.

Alongside Green Bay's Quay Walker and Houston's Christian Harris, Lloyd was named as one of the top rookie linebackers.

While he will miss some time during camp, reports do not indicate that it will be extensive. 

With the NFL season right around the corner, Lloyd will have the opportunity to make his first appearance in a Jaguar uniform on August 12 against the Cleveland Browns in week one of the preseason. The regular season will the kick-off on September 11 against the Washington Commanders.

