JaTravis Broughton is feeling good and making plays as he returns from injury to lead the secondary

With just two weeks left in Utah’s Spring Camp, the program is continuing to get a better understanding of how the team looks, who the key contributors will be and which of the young guys are beginning to show promise. As one of those key contributors, JaTravis Broughton is returning to the field and his responsibilities after sustaining a season-ending injury early on in the 2021 campaign.

Unfortunately for Broughton, he sustained an undisclosed season-ending injury against BYU in week two of the 2021 campaign and was sidelined the rest of the year. However, while it was certainly tough for Broughton, he remained a team player and learned a lot from the experience as he cheered on his team.

“I was devastated, I just wanted to keep on playing but you’ve got to get your body healthy first so I just had to get right. I was still cheering my team on every week, being in the film room of course and just helping my young guys,” Broughton said.

“Just seeing the Rose Bowl taught me a lot,” Broughton continued. “It just made me hungrier…it showed we are a force to be reckoned with. Ohio State is a big school but we’re a big school too, it’s just putting us on the map even more.”

Despite being unable to demonstrate his growth after stepping into his second season as a starter, Broughton has returned and is feeling great. According to him, he’s been making plays and has specifically been working on his awareness in the secondary.

“Everything has been good so far. I’m making plays, my body is feeling good and we’re just getting better out here so I am excited for the season…[I am working on] being better with my eyes, my man (coverage) technique. Eyes are a big thing when you’re a corner, just not getting lost or staying in your coverage, so just working on the little things,” Broughton said.”

Having been away for some time, Broughton is simply excited to be back on the field with his teammates and expects to be making notable contributions. Despite the youthfulness of the defense, Broughton believes they have a good amount of experience and can be great, especially alongside fellow corner Clark Phillips III.

“[I expect to be] a lockdown corner. Me and Clark be in that little duo that I know we can be and just be great…he [Phillips] just shows up everyday ready to work. He’s one of a kind. He came here ready with a plan and we just help each other get better because I know when he makes a play, I gotta make the next play…so just pushing each other,” Broughton said.

Looking ahead to the season, Broughton said he still has some work to do as he looks to improve his man-coverage, a defensive scheme the team plans to run a lot this year.

“Just my man [coverage] cause man is everything, we gonna be running a lot of man this year so just me being in his face and not letting him go nowhere,” he said.

