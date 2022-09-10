Skip to main content
Jaylon Glover scores multiple TD's in Utah debut

Jaylon Glover, Utah — Jeffrey Bennett, Sports Illustrated Utah.

Jaylon Glover scores multiple TD's in Utah debut

In his first collegiate appearance, Utah freshman Jaylon Glover crossed the goal line multiple times in the second half against Southern Utah.
In the second half of the Utah Utes matchup against Southern Utah, freshman running back Jaylon Glover found the end zone multiple times in just his first collegiate appearance. 

After entering the game in the third quarter, Glover took his first carry for the Utes which resulted in a seven yard pick up and a first down near the Thunderbirds 30 yard line. 

Following a few more plays by the Utah offense, Glover then received his second carry from the four yard line, found a big seam and the rest was history as he recorded his very first Utah touchdown.

"Surreal moment," Glover said. "But you've got to act like you've been there before. First of many and I am excited to keep going."

Following his first touchdown, Glover continued to look stellar and yet again found his way into the end zone. On a long drive for the Utes, Glover broke away on the right side and went 29 yards for his second score of the day.

For the contest, Glover finished with 55 yards on nine carries. He also tied Tavion Thomas for the most rushing touchdowns on the day with two.

