SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Jaylon Johnson Making A Strong Case For Defensive ROY

Ryan Kostecka

As the NFL season nears its halfway point, the talks regarding MVP, and offensive and defensive players of the year are beginning to heat up.

But for most Utah football fans, the one award they should be keeping a very close eye on should be the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award. This is where former Ute Jaylon Johnson's name is being tossed around as one of the favorites for the award.

Johnson has been a star for the Bears ever since he was drafted in the second round this past April. 

He became the first Bears rookie cornerback to start a season-opener since Walt Harris in the 1996-97 season. And it's safe to say Johnson's debut was a success as he broke up the game-winning touchdown with no time left, helping Chicago to a 27-23 victory over the Detroit Lions.

"The other part I like about him is I'm rousing him all the time in the building," Chicago head coach Matt Nagy said. "You can see his confidence that he has. You have to have short-term memory in this league. He's got extreme confidence. And it's not cocky. It's confidence. I like that about him."

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson leads all NFL rookie cornerbacks with 10 passes defended, picking up another one on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, saving a touchdown in the process

On the season, Johnson has just 22 tackles — but he's proven himself the ability to come up strong in run support. Of his 22 tackles, 17 of them have come of the solo variety.

No Ute has ever won the defensive rookie of the year award, but Johnson is firmly in the running with DE Chase Young (Washington), S Antoine Winfield (Tampa Bay) and LB Patrick Queen (Baltimore). Of those players, Johnson, Winfield and Queen are playing for winning teams and have helped their teams to the upper echelon of football. All three of those players were chosen ahead of Johnson in the draft.

Johnson and the Bears return to action on Sunday when they host the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. MST and will air on FOX.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pac-12 Preview: Colorado Buffaloes

After losing its top three offensive players and getting a new coach, then combining it with a shortened offseason and its no reason why Colorado is expected to be the Pac-12 bottom dwellers

Ryan Kostecka

How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 7 Of The NFL Season?

While Jaylon Johnson continues to shine on the field and make his case for Rookie Defensive Player of Year, Terrell Burgess saw his promising season come to an end following a broken ankle

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 Preview: Arizona Wildcats

Still searching for an identity and with head coach Kevin Sumlin on the hot seat, Arizona's brutal three-game stretch to begin the season is what will ultimately determine how the Wildcats move forward

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 Releases MBB Schedule; Utah Begins At Home Against Washington

With the Pac-12 expanding to a 20-game schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season, Utah will begin conference play in a battle of darkhorses at home on Dec. 3 when it hosts Washington

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Local Athlete Siaki Ika Entering Transfer Portal From LSU

According to reports, former East High School star Siaki Ika is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after leaving LSU. This could be huge for Utah as the Utes were one of his finalists last season

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah Star Bradlee Anae To Benefit From Everson Griffin Trade

It's been a rough start to his NFL career for Bradlee Anae, who was inactive for the first time last week. But the Dallas Cowboys traded away defensive end Everson Griffen on Tuesday, opening up a spot for Anae

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Broken Ankle Ends Terrell Burgess's Rookie Season

According to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, former Utah safety Terrell Burgess has had his promising rookie campaign come to an end after he suffered a broken ankle Monday night

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Terrell Burgess Taken Off By Cart On Monday Night Football

It's a tough break for former Utah safety Terrell Burgess who, after having his best game of his rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams, was carted off the field in the fourth quarter Monday night with an ankle injury

Ryan Kostecka

Is Utah's Offense Ready To Thrive And Carry The Utes This Season?

For years, Utah has been none as one of the top defenses in the nation. But tasked with replacing nine starters from last year's squad, could this be the year the offense takes center stage?

Ryan Kostecka

Utah To Kickoff The 2020 Season At 2 p.m. Against Arizona

The Pac-12 conference announced on Monday the game times for the November 7 season-openers. Utah will begin the season at home when hosting Arizona at 2 p.m.

Ryan Kostecka