Jaylon Johnson ranked among the best cornerbacks in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

Coming out of college at Utah, it was widely known that Jaylon Johnson had the physicality to succeed at the NFL level. He was regarded for always being a stand-out in man coverage, and the strength of his hands combined with his technique made him sensational in press coverage.

But it was one thing to do that in college — it would be quite another to do it in the NFL.

Four weeks into his rookie season and it appears that Johnson's combination of physicality and technique have translated successfully to the NFL. He leads all cornerbacks in yards per coverage snap when lined up in press coverage.

 "I've always felt like I was ready, even in college," Johnson said. "I prepared my whole life, I prepared in college, just everything I was doing was just to be ready for this situation. So now coming into it and it being real, I feel like everything I have worked for, everything I've been doing all these years just came to pass, and now that I am here, I feel like I'm ready."

Through three games on the season, Johnson has 13 tackles but 10 of which have come of the solo variety. He also has five passes defended, including a game-wining playing against the Detroit Lions in the first game of the season.

After passing his biggest test of the season last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Johnson will get another test this week against Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts, who are flying high after winning two-in-a-row and throwing for 363 yards last week.

